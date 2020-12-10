STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

When common sense is uncommon in a crisis

Every place in the world that has managed the pandemic well has done so through public cooperation and common sense, not denial and discourteousness.

Published: 10th December 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

The refusal to wear masks even on request should be a punishable offence at this time. Moreover, it’s alarming how some have been holidaying, holding non-essential gatherings and more.

The refusal to wear masks even on request should be a punishable offence at this time. Moreover, it’s alarming how some have been holidaying, holding non-essential gatherings and more.

CHENNAI: Whether you’re the kind of person who doesn’t keep avid track of the figures, or the kind who types “coronavirus Chennai” daily into search engines to see the latest ones, you probably know – the official case numbers have been falling steadily in the city. But this is not yet cause for celebration, as dire second waves in various parts of the world should show us.

It is now, when the caseload is within a bracket that feels manageable (“feels” is very subjective: I mean manageable only from a general public perception, not from the perception of frontline workers, for example), that we must exert the most care. Like all who diligently wear masks when heading out, I’ve heard plenty of arrogant statements from people who refuse to, or who have taken no effortto cut down on nonessential activities. Boasts: “I would have had it already, since I’ve been out and about everywhere without a mask since March”.

Insensitive remarks: “Most people survive, and everyone I know who’s had it said it was mild,” or, “Look, if it’s your fate to get it, you will.” Whines:“I’ve been cooped up, and I deserve to enjoy an evening out.” There’s also what some have termed “COVID bullying” – peer pressure, including taunts, to resume social activities. The world is over a year into this pandemic, and we all know the basic etiquette around it. Yet, too many wilfully insist on flouting the same.

The refusal to wear masks even on request should be a punishable offence at this time. Moreover, it’s alarming how some have been holidaying, holding non-essential gatherings and more. Those doing such things for fun, because they miss aspects of their lifestyle and feel entitled to them, are not the same as those venturing out for necessities. A need like getting a computer fixed is nothing like a craving to hang out in a café. No one should feel emboldened about carrying on as we were pre-pandemic.

Sometimes, after I’ve ventured out, I’m assailed by feelings of shock at how restrictive my year has been and how much I long for normalcy, and various shades of anger, fear and sorrow. It is my guess that these unpleasant emotions are rife in the population. They would only be natural effects of the challenges we are facing, collectively and individually. Yet, some individuals — enough individuals as to form a mass — respond to this complexity through inconsiderate behaviour.

Every place in the world that has managed the pandemic well has done so through public cooperation and common sense, not denial and discourteousness. It’s important to remember how this pandemic came to India: through international travellers. Then, in the early months when the privileged stayed indoors and learned how to whip Dalgona coffee, it spread among those who had no choice but to head out.

A series of decisions on administrative, organisational and societal levels further proliferated it. If we experience a second wave, it will come through irresponsible choices. All around us, people are making them. Let’s not give in to the pressure to do the same. Next year promises to be better only if we don’t.

SHARANYA MANIVANNAN @RANYAMANIVANNAN
The Chennai-based author writes poetry, fi ction & more

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp