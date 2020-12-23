A wary christmas to you too 

Hriday Ranjan By

BENGALURU : Last week, Yours Truly got tested for the novel coronavirus at home. A man walked in a blue suit and a medical kit. He poked a plastic straw each in my throat and nose, and by the end of the experience, I was overcome with tears.

Not out of joy or relief, but due to the stinging pain the test caused. The tests, thankfully, came out negative, but there were no wild celebrations. While I still wore my mask wherever I went, a deeper mask of fear that I might have been asymptomatic was off my mind.

Just as I was feeling relief, news of a second wave began to trickle in. Having studied commerce, I do not consider myself very knowledgeable in science, but apparently the virus is coming out with a 2.0 firmware update that nobody asked for. Major cities in the country are taking precautionary measures to prevent large crowds. However, this has not disheartened me; it feels like a final sacrifice in a year that has already taken so much from all of us.

The only grouse is the resulting dampened Christmas celebrations. Christmas was always a festival that brought a smile to my face. I grew up in a secular, spiritual school and we celebrated Christmas as grandly as we did Krishna Janmashtami and Deepavali. It was the only festival where the prayers were taught to us through English songs called carols. Singing those Christmas carols early in cold winter mornings gave the proceedings a ‘Hollywood’ feel.

Of course, much of our fascination for Christmas came from Hollywood films and their depictions of Christmas miracles and Santa Claus. Since we weren’t familiar with the spelling of his name, we re-baptised Father Christmas as Shanta Claus – a male version of Shanti. Of course, we didn’t expect Santa Claus to give us all presents under our pillows, we were familiar with the lack of public transport back in the day. Christmas was also the festival of red lights and stars hanging from doors, of carols that sang of silent nights and saints that went marching in.

One of the beautiful aspects of a secular Indian upbringing was how easily we as kids assimilated Christmas, Santa Claus and Jesus Christ into our own belief system. All it took was one Amar Chitra Katha Special Issue on Jesus Christ, and I added him to my pantheon of favourite gods. After growing up, Christmas was fused with the more raucous New Years’ celebrations.

As a result, the relatively calm Christmas ended up getting clubbed with the more boisterous, hedonistic celebrations. The simple joy of singing songs and lighting candles was clubbed with the act of drinking till one’s body would allow, only to wake up like Ghajini the next day, with half the memory wiped out. I still do not understand why we humans around the world celebrate the end of a year.

I sometimes wonder if we are doing it only because we are on top of the food chain over the last few centuries - I certainly don’t see other species celebrating spending another year! Thanks to the restrictions this year, there will be no drinking and partying at the end of the year.

If nature is truly healing, perhaps our cities deserve to wake up to a cleaner, calmer new year. As the entire nation prepares to celebrate the penultimate week of this strange year, I hope you get time to spend with your family, sipping on wine and eating plum cake. Have yourself a wary, but Merry Christmas!