STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

A wary christmas to you too 

Last week, Yours Truly got tested for the novel coronavirus at home.

Published: 23rd December 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : Last week, Yours Truly got tested for the novel coronavirus at home. A man walked in a blue suit and a medical kit. He poked a plastic straw each in my throat and nose, and by the end of the experience, I was overcome with tears.

Not out of joy or relief, but due to the stinging pain the test caused. The tests, thankfully, came out negative, but there were no wild celebrations. While I still wore my mask wherever I went, a deeper mask of fear that I might have been asymptomatic was off my mind.

Just as I was feeling relief, news of a second wave began to trickle in. Having studied commerce, I do not consider myself very knowledgeable in science, but apparently the virus is coming out with a 2.0 firmware update that nobody asked for. Major cities in the country are taking precautionary measures to prevent large crowds. However, this has not disheartened me; it feels like a final sacrifice in a year that has already taken so much from all of us.

The only grouse is the resulting dampened Christmas celebrations. Christmas was always a festival that brought a smile to my face. I grew up in a secular, spiritual school and we celebrated Christmas as grandly as we did Krishna Janmashtami and Deepavali. It was the only festival where the prayers were taught to us through English songs called carols. Singing those Christmas carols early in cold winter mornings gave the proceedings a ‘Hollywood’ feel.

Of course, much of our fascination for Christmas came from Hollywood films and their depictions of Christmas miracles and Santa Claus. Since we weren’t familiar with the spelling of his name, we re-baptised Father Christmas as Shanta Claus – a male version of Shanti. Of course, we didn’t expect Santa Claus to give us all presents under our pillows, we were familiar with the lack of public transport back in the day. Christmas was also the festival of red lights and stars hanging from doors, of carols that sang of silent nights and saints that went marching in.

One of the beautiful aspects of a secular Indian upbringing was how easily we as kids assimilated Christmas, Santa Claus and Jesus Christ into our own belief system. All it took was one Amar Chitra Katha Special Issue on Jesus Christ, and I added him to my pantheon of favourite gods. After growing up, Christmas was fused with the more raucous New Years’ celebrations.

As a result, the relatively calm Christmas ended up getting clubbed with the more boisterous, hedonistic celebrations. The simple joy of singing songs and lighting candles was clubbed with the act of drinking till one’s body would allow, only to wake up like Ghajini the next day, with half the memory wiped out. I still do not understand why we humans around the world celebrate the end of a year.

I sometimes wonder if we are doing it only because we are on top of the food chain over the last few centuries - I certainly don’t see other species celebrating spending another year! Thanks to the restrictions this year, there will be no drinking and partying at the end of the year.

If nature is truly healing, perhaps our cities deserve to wake up to a cleaner, calmer new year. As the entire nation prepares to celebrate the penultimate week of this strange year, I hope you get time to spend with your family, sipping on wine and eating plum cake. Have yourself a wary, but Merry Christmas!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp