Where the devotee is important

CHENNAI: The Bhaktavatsala (Bhaktaravi) Perumal temple, dedicated to Vishnu, in a village named Thirukkannamangai, is one of the one hundred and eight Divya Desams or places sacred to Vishnu praised in the Tamil verses (Pasuram) of the Azhvars of important devotees of Vishnu. Thirumangai Azhvar has composed Pasurams about this deity.

The principal image in a standing pose and facing east, is about fourteen feet in height and enshrined under the Utphala Vimanam. Rishi Markandeya and God Varuna are seen in the main sanctum. The main stone image of Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped here as Thirukkannamangai Nayaki and the processional icon of this deity is called Abhisehka Valli.

Bhaktavatsala Perumal is believed to have married this Goddess in a mandapam in the temple’s premises. Thirukkannamangai is one of the five ‘Krishnaranya’ Kshetrams, the other four shrines being at Thirukoviloor, Thirukkannapuram, Kapisthalam and Thirukannankudi. They are all located near the Rive r Kave r i and he r tributaries.

It is said that a disciple and devotee of Nathamuni, the first of the Acharyas (preceptors) of the Vaishnavas, named Kannamangai Dasan, resided near this temple and rendered useful service here. He ultimately realized the responsibility of Perumal towards devotees, and merged with the deity. Hence, this place is known as Thirukkannamangai, after him.

There are several inscriptions in this temple. One belongs to the Chola times, but is damaged. Another, dated 1583 AD mentions a ‘feeding house’ (Ramanuja-kutam) while one more registers the abolition of taxes and dues on the lands belonging to the Pattaravi (Bhaktaravi) Perumal temple. A Samskrit verse dated 1621 AD, records the consecration of the image of God Bhaktapura (Bhaktavatsala Perumal).

This probably refers to a reconsecration. Another Tamil inscription, belonging to the reign of Achyuta Vijayaraghava Nayaka (1633-1673 CE), ruler of Thanjavur, and registers a donation of land for meeting the expenses of a ‘feeding house’, offerings to God Bhaktavatsala Perumal and repairs to this temple.

KNOW YOUR CITY

Thirukkannamangai is about 6 km from Thiruvarur and 40 km from Kumbakonam

Coordinates: 10.47o N, 79.35o E

Sacred tree

The Sthala Vriksham of this temple is the Maghizha maram

Garuda

The image of Garuda here is well known as the bestower of boons

CHITHRA MADHAVAN cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture