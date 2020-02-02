Home Opinions

Budget addresses key pressing issues

Realising the domestic MSME sector is the backbone of the country’s economic growth, the Budget has made an effort to ease their working capital stress.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020.

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday is very balanced and mostly addresses the key pressing issues.

Although most people had expected big bang budget announcements to accelerate economic growth, the thrust is right on sectors that need continuing priority and budgetary support. The Budget has allocated a significant portion to the agrarian sector, irrigation and to boost rural incomes.

This is further supplemented with measures like provisions for transporting perishable food items through rail and air through ‘Krishi Rail’ network and ‘Krishi Udaan’ flights respectively. Thrust is also on education, healthcare, women upliftment and backward sections of the society through budgetary support.

Focus on infrastructure building to cater to the nation’s economic growth needs in coming years — through development of highways, the rail corridor and inland waterways continue and the Budget has made necessary provisions for coming fiscal FY2020-21.

The banking sector continues to receive attention. After recapitalisation and consolidation of the banking system, the government has reiterated its commitment in allowing banks to infuse more funds through the capital market. For the depositors raising the insurance limit to protect them against loss has been raised five times from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, which is a welcome announcement.

Single clearance cell for start-ups and more income-tax benefits too are welcome and in tune with ‘Make in India’ objectives as well as fostering the entrepreneurial culture. NBFCs liquidity squeeze problems too have been looked into. The government will also sell a part of its holdings in LIC via an IPO, this will largely help in meeting disinvestment targets of Rs 2.11 lakh crore in FY2020-21. The common man has received the much-needed attention and accordingly the new tax slabs which is optional with no deductions will leave some more income in their hands.

The DDT on companies has been been removed and will now be taxed in the hands of recipients. The government has likely missed the fiscal deficit target which is expected to be 3.8 per cent in FY2020 (as against an envisaged 3.3 per cent) and 3.5 per cent in FY2020-21. This was expected considering sops in corporate tax cut and GST rates announced earlier and; the Centre’s own borrowing programmes. There is not much to be concerned about this as the balance /correction will be possible in coming next 2-3 years.

(The author is MD and CEO of Indian Bank)

