Simply put, it’s never too late for this ‘eco’ awareness

Pallavi Srivastava By

Hours of television debates, and tens of columns of newspaper space later, the new central budget would stand decoded for the public. Or so we may think. But of course, the conclusion derived from this annual exercise is different for different persons. For instance, for my neighbourhood grocer, budget means an increase in the price of everything she sells. With immediate effect.

When confronted about why she was charging an additional `5 for the soft drink bottle, she seemed a bit defeated, and it appeared that she may just admit that she was being a trifle greedy. However, she quickly added, “You may enjoy the old prices today. But tomorrow onwards, you will have to pay more for everything. The government budget always comes with a price hike.”

It’s easy to blame her simplistic argument on her educational and economic background. But I don’t really think most of us are equipped to understand a subject that, not just at the first sight, but even multiple hard looks later, appears more complicated than why the Chandrayaan-2 lander crashed on the moon. Ask any common person on the street about GDP, DDT and FDI and the replies may be enough for one-year worth of meme supplies.

The reason may be tough to comprehend, especially since money is not a difficult topic for even the most underprivileged person to understand. In a culture, where every harvest, rite of passage or even the phase of the moon is closely interlinked with a celebration – and consequently with the village economy – it’s difficult to fathom the lack of grasp when it comes to breaking down economics terms. At a recent discussion on the topic with some friends, one of them said, “It’s a deliberate attempt by scholars to present themselves as an elite group.”

Well, that’s an often-cited argument that I find hard to disagree with. Though medical terms are considered as complex, the common people have learnt to simplify them for everyday use. So diabetes is just plain ‘sugar’, rheumatism is ‘bone weakness’ and Caesarian is ‘delivery with scissors’. But mention a simple term like ‘income tax’, and along looms large appended glossary containing words like ‘standard deduction’, ‘form 16’, and Section 80-C to play spoilsport.

The jargon actually comes in handy when the sole purpose is to confuse the listener. So thank techies that visits to the bank have become infrequent now, and the ATMs and smartphones don’t prompt you to open an FD account each time you carry out a transaction. And unlike bankers who accost you in person, it’s easy to be curt when random callers try to coax you into subscribing to an investment scheme. A few months ago, my 20-something maid came asking me, “What is an employer certificate?” It turned out that she had just visited the Sahakarnagar branch of her bank and the clerk was persuading her –someone with a monthly income of ‘15-20,000 – to invest in mutual fund, and when she sought to know more, he gave her the usual list of documents to submit with the form. She was traumatised enough to insist, “Didi, please teach me how to operate the app. I don’t want to visit the bank again.” I agreed, recognising her confusion about mutual fund, and realising that when it comes to forging bonds of empathy, nothing perhaps works better than mutual ignorance.

Pallavi Srivastava

Sr Asst Editor, City Express

spallavi@newindianexpress.com