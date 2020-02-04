Home Opinions

Simply put, it’s never too late for this ‘eco’ awareness

The reason may be tough to comprehend, especially since money is not a difficult topic for even the most underprivileged person to understand.

Published: 04th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hours of television debates, and tens of columns of newspaper space later, the new central budget would stand decoded for the public. Or so we may think. But of course, the conclusion derived from this annual exercise is different for different persons. For instance, for my neighbourhood grocer, budget means an increase in the price of everything she sells. With immediate effect.

When confronted about why she was charging an additional `5 for the soft drink bottle, she seemed a bit defeated, and it appeared that she may just admit that she was being a trifle greedy. However, she quickly added, “You may enjoy the old prices today. But tomorrow onwards, you will have to pay more for everything. The government budget always comes with a price hike.”

It’s easy to blame her simplistic argument on her educational and economic background. But I don’t really think most of us are equipped to understand a subject that, not just at the first sight, but even multiple hard looks later, appears more complicated than why the Chandrayaan-2 lander crashed on the moon. Ask any common person on the street about GDP, DDT and FDI and the replies may be enough for one-year worth of meme supplies.

The reason may be tough to comprehend, especially since money is not a difficult topic for even the most underprivileged person to understand. In a culture, where every harvest, rite of passage or even the phase of the moon is closely interlinked with a celebration – and consequently with the village economy – it’s difficult to fathom the lack of grasp when it comes to breaking down economics terms. At a recent discussion on the topic with some friends, one of them said, “It’s a deliberate attempt by scholars to present themselves as an elite group.”

Well, that’s an often-cited argument that I find hard to disagree with. Though medical terms are considered as complex, the common people have learnt to simplify them for everyday use. So diabetes is just plain ‘sugar’, rheumatism is  ‘bone weakness’ and Caesarian is ‘delivery with scissors’. But mention a simple term like ‘income tax’, and along looms large appended glossary containing words like ‘standard deduction’, ‘form 16’, and Section 80-C to play spoilsport.

The jargon actually comes in handy when the sole purpose is to confuse the listener. So thank techies that visits to the bank have become infrequent now, and the ATMs and smartphones don’t prompt you to open an FD account each time you carry out a transaction. And unlike bankers who accost you in person, it’s easy to be curt when random callers try to coax you into subscribing to an investment scheme. A few months ago, my 20-something maid came asking me, “What is an employer certificate?” It turned out that she had just visited the Sahakarnagar branch of her bank and the clerk was persuading her –someone with a monthly income of ‘15-20,000 – to invest in mutual fund, and when she sought to know more, he gave her the usual list of documents to submit with the form. She was traumatised enough to insist, “Didi, please teach me how to operate the app. I don’t want to visit the bank again.” I agreed, recognising her confusion about mutual fund, and realising that when it comes to forging bonds of empathy, nothing perhaps works better than mutual ignorance.

Pallavi Srivastava

Sr Asst Editor, City Express

spallavi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp