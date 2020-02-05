Turmeric tales for a healthy life 

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI : Turmeric is a native spice of India and it is used predominantly in everyday cooking. It has antibacterial, anti-oxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties. It has been used as a spice and medicinal herb for thousands of years. The spice is often touted for its medicinal values and is also used to treat skin disease, digestion and liver conditions. Turmeric has the chemical compound curcumin, which helps in reducing inflammation. It has a warm flavour and powerful aroma.

Benefits

Adding turmeric in cooking helps in retaining the beta carotene in certain foods like yellow pumpkin and carrot.

Antioxidant effects of curcumin help in regulating blood pressure.

Turmeric helps in balancing the fat levels in the blood, thereby helping prevent cardiovascular disease.

It helps in treating inflammation and inflammatory diseases like arthritis and pancreatitis.

As a supplement