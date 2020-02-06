Delhi polls 2020: Why BJP loses in national capital repeatedly

Even in the era of populism, elections are the perfect occasion when political parties profile voters along gender, age, region, class, caste and community lines and make customized appeals wherein, depending upon the winnability quotient, some are prioritized more over the others. For instance, while nationalism has been a common thread, 2014 was more about mobilizing youths and 2019 about women, wherein the effective campaign around popular policies of free LPG cylinders and toilets resonated with them, particularly with the poor ones.

In the case of Delhi, the demography reveals that two sections with some overlap have emerged as the prime determinant of the state’s electoral fate: the poor and the women. While the BJP, since 2008, has made serious attempts, albeit unsuccessfully, to shed its pro-rich image by taking up issues of the poorer sections and migrant voters in the capital, its record on winning over women has been less than impressive. The fact that a majority of women in the city are working ones with a stake in the basic issues of everyday life, the consistent weakness of the party in weaving a women-centric popular narrative had been among the prime reasons accounting for its electoral defeats since 1998.

This is ironical and perplexing as the BJP has championed women as a special constituency in many states. The best example is Madhya Pradesh where former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was popularly called ‘Mama’ for his women and girl-child specific welfare policies. To get to the heart of the matter, a cursory look at the electoral history of India, particularly at the state level, reveals that any successful and populist election since the 1970s has specifically appealed to women for getting their support. This happened in Tamil Nadu in the late 1970s when AIADMK leader M.G. Ramachandran won over a majority of the women by calling them Thaikulam (community of mothers) and raising the basic issues that mattered most to them, such as food, water and their role as housemakers leading to a ban on alcohol.

Similarly, the return of TDP leader N.T Rama Rao as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in 1994 was in the backdrop of the party not only joining the anti-arrack prohibition movement evens Congress Chief Minister K. Bhaskar Reddy was dilly-dallying over the demand to ban alcohol. Nitish Kumar’s victory over his arch-rival Lalu Prasad in 2010 is also attributed to women’s support generated by the populist scheme of providing free bicycles and scholarships to girl students, thereby ensuring their improved enrollment at government schools. After his victory in 2015 for the third term, he went for complete prohibition– a policy that endeared him to rural and poor women. Similarly, women played the lead role in Mamata Banerjee’s capture of West Bengal in 2011 when the slogan Ma, mati, manush (Mother, motherland and people) became the rallying cry.

Coming to Delhi, it merits attention that the BJP’s hiatus from power for the last 22 years started with Sheila Dikshit, an approachable and soft face with pro-poor and pro-developmental posturing. To the BJP’s credit, the party tried to rectify this lacunae by projecting Kiran Bedi in the 2015 Assembly election, though the strategy didn’t work. Not only was she new to the party but her imposition by the central leadership didn’t go down well with the party rank and file. Moreover, she didn’t get time to develop a rapport with the poor and lower middle class electorate in general and women in particular, the demographic majority that the AAP was targeting energetically. In the aftermath of the humiliating defeat, Bedi receded from electoral politics as quickly as she had joined it.

The BJP has neither spelt out who will be its leader nor the issues it aims to prioritize. The party appointed Manoj Tiwari as the Delhi BJP president without a concrete plan of action on the ground. His appointment may also have put off a large section of the women electorate as for the last one year, some media circles and the AAP have lost no opportunity to dig out his old music albums with misogynistic and saucy content. One clip also shows him insulting a woman teacher publicly.

In this backdrop, the party’s manifesto containing promises like giving an electric scooty to women college students, depositing Rs 2 lakhs in a poor girls’ account upon her turning 21 and providing an aid of Rs 51,000 for the marriage of daughters of poor widows have appealed to a majority of women, who are already beneficiaries of the AAP’s free bus travel, more CCTV cameras and reduced household expenditure because of free power and water.

In our recent fieldwork we found that the free bus service is popular among women. It can be reasonably inferred that other than helping the women workers save money in commutation, it also creates enabling conditions for the women to work, bringing some gender balance in the economy. It enables the poor women to continue their work, augment meager savings and use them on the welfare of their children, while also helping not-so-poor women.

At this juncture the BJP finds itself in a spot. While Muslim women leading the Shaheen Bagh protests are mobilized behind the AAP along with their male counterparts, the majority of Hindu women are veering more towards the material issues of electricity, water and free bus services. Thus, the BJP’s campaign narrative around Shaheen Bagh runs the risk of not galvanizing the majority of the other-half of Delhi’s electorates. It is high time the BJP seriously ponders over this tickling omission, lest it finds itself missing the bus in Delhi again and again.

