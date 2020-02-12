The red-coloured wonder

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI : Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium, folate and vitamin K. It is also one of the richest sources of antioxidant lycopene. Matured tomatoes are red in colour, but they also come in other colours like yellow, green and purple. Commonly available tomato varieties in India are cherry tomato, hybrid, heirloom, roma and pear.

Tomatoes are low in calories but high in various nutrients and keeps you satiated. It can be added to the diet either as gravy, curry, soups, salad, juice or as a dip. Include this fruit in your everyday meal to get multiple benefits in one go.

BENEFITS

● Tomatoes protect skin from sunburns as it contains lycopene. It is also used as a facial cleanser or face pack.

● Tomatoes are also rich in other antioxidants like beta carotene, naringenin, which help prevent stomach, lung and prostate cancers, and reduces inflammation.

● It helps prevent cataracts, age-related vision defects, light-induced damages etc. It also prevents night blindness and aids in improving vision.

● Tomatoes are rich in fibre and add bulk to the diet. The fibre smoothens the digestive muscles and helps relieving constipation. Hence, it will regulate the bowel movement.

● Potassium in tomato helps in dilating the blood vessels and reduces the risk of hypertension.

● Regular consumption of tomato juice reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and balances the cholesterol levels in the blood.

● Vitamin K in tomatoes helps in decreasing the risk of blood clotting and protects the inner layer of blood vessels. It also helps in preventing osteoporosis.

● Since they are loaded with vitamin C, tomatoes can help boost the immune system and balance the stress hormones, thereby keeping you energetic and healthy throughout the day.

● It helps in the production of carnitine which is needed by the body to burn fats. Adding tomato to the diet aids in weight loss.

Divya PurushoTham sanonutritionclinic