Home Opinions

The red-coloured wonder

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium, folate and vitamin K. It is also one of the richest sources of antioxidant lycopene.

Published: 12th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium, folate and vitamin K. It is also one of the richest sources of antioxidant lycopene. Matured tomatoes are red in colour, but they also come in other colours like yellow, green and purple. Commonly available tomato varieties in India are cherry tomato, hybrid, heirloom, roma and pear.

Tomatoes are low in calories but high in various nutrients and keeps you satiated. It can be added to the diet either as gravy, curry, soups, salad, juice or as a dip. Include this fruit in your everyday meal to get multiple benefits in one go.

BENEFITS
● Tomatoes protect skin from sunburns as it contains lycopene. It is also used as a facial cleanser or face pack.
● Tomatoes are also rich in other antioxidants like beta carotene, naringenin, which help prevent stomach, lung and prostate cancers, and reduces inflammation.
● It helps prevent cataracts, age-related vision defects, light-induced damages etc. It also prevents night blindness and aids in improving vision.
● Tomatoes are rich in fibre and add bulk to the diet. The fibre smoothens the digestive muscles and helps relieving constipation. Hence, it will regulate the bowel movement.
● Potassium in tomato helps in dilating the blood vessels and reduces the risk of hypertension.
● Regular consumption of tomato juice reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and balances the cholesterol levels in the blood.
● Vitamin K in tomatoes helps in decreasing the risk of blood clotting and protects the inner layer of blood vessels. It also helps in preventing osteoporosis.
● Since they are loaded with vitamin C, tomatoes can help boost the immune system and balance the stress hormones, thereby keeping you energetic and healthy throughout the day.
● It helps in the production of carnitine which is needed by the body to burn fats. Adding tomato to the diet aids in weight loss.

Divya PurushoTham sanonutritionclinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp