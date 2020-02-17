No government should make promises of quota in jobs

R P Yadav By

Reservation in private sector jobs has been a burning issue. As per a new law, Andhra Pradesh now reserves 75 per cent of private sector jobs in the state for locals — presumably domiciled citizens -- though what constitutes a ‘local’ is not clear yet. Industrial units reportedly have three years to comply with the new law. Lack of local workers with relevant skill sets will no longer be an acceptable excuse. For such sensitive decisions, one needs to weigh the pros and cons of the policy before it is applied.

Pros

The main purpose of reservation is to allow unemployed locals or backward classes to be employed. If reservation is applied in the private sector, then this purpose seems to be fulfilled.

Government jobs are not enough to provide employment to the unemployed or backward classes and get rid of the problem of joblessness. Hence private sector jobs can help address the issue and cover the major backward population if reservation system is allowed.

Many private sector firms get government aid and tax benefits. Then why not they have a provision for quota in their jobs?

Economically backward classes will be able to acquire new skills to compete in the private sector. Hence reservation can help them in the job market.

In metros, the hiring rate of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes by multi-national companies (MNCs) is almost negligible because of concerns over technical skills and English-speaking abilities. If reservation is introduced in the sector, they will get a fair chance of representation and learning.

Cons

Private sector runs on talent and abilities. And it is a bitter fact that talent will be compromised in the reservation system.

Private sector is about profit making enterprises. The new law states that if locals with the necessary skills are not there, companies will have to train local workers in conjunction with the state government and then hire them, which could lead to more hassles and expenses for businesses.

This policy will set a bad national precedent. Though some other states have been thinking of such legislations, none has actually done so. Now those states can cite this law as a precedent and have their own. Karnataka and Maharashtra, which have plenty of workers from Andhra Pradesh, have been thinking of making similar laws. What if Telangana decides to do so? Andhra workers will be in problem if these states use this new law as a precedent to justify a potential local-job requirement. At a time when national unity is of utmost importance, these sort of things will lead to extreme regionalism.

Reservation policy has not yielded the desired results and implementing a backfired policy is disastrous for the country.

The private sector will lose the efficiency to function if people with less talent are hired.

The private sector is somehow handling the unemployment issue of India currently. With this kind of reservation, it will be unable to sustain employment.

If the reserved category people cannot provide desired results, should a private firm bear the loss of hiring incapable employees?

How the corporate sector responds to this additional burden will partly determine the future of the law. Such laws are a disincentive for industries. Now with the ‘mandatory’ local labour that puts a cap on ‘competing outside labour’, the bulk of workers can work less and demand higher remunerations. This is not to claim that the private sector is immune to de facto, if not de jure, reservation.

Having rules on what percentage of people should be from the state may show a rise in employment. But in the long term, it shows a fall in the quality of the company. This is something every company tries to avoid. While unemployment is on the rise, no government should make promises such as a quota in jobs if it is trying to make the state better.

