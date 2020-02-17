Supreme Court judgment is seriously flawed

Ravivarma Kumar By

The recent decision of the Supreme Court giving an unbridled licence to the state government to deny the constitutional protection of providing reservation in favour of schedule castes/schedule tribes in promotion in state services is contrary to the Constitution and what is declared by its larger benches. Therefore, it deserves to be reviewed and set aside.

The errors apparent on the face of the judgment: SC/STs are well recognised and declared “classes” of citizens for a special treatment. The fundamental principle is that unequally placed classes cannot be treated equally. They have to be extended a separate protection to achieve the ultimate goal of substantive equality guaranteed under the Article 14. A failure to treat them distinctly and provide reservation in favour of the class which is not adequately represented is itself a type of discrimination and is violative of the Constitutional guarantee of equality. This aspect is completely ignored in the judgment.

A nine-judge bench in the famous Mandal case (Indira Sawhney, 1992) declared that reservation is a facet of equality under the Article 16(1). It was held that clause (4) of the Article 16 is not an exception to the rest of that article, but rather, it is a facet of equality of opportunity guaranteed in clause (1) of that Article and an effective method of realising and implementing it. Clause (4) of the Article 16 gives the rest of the article a positive support and content, and serves the same function, i.e. securing of equality of opportunity. Article 335, which has been held mandatory for the purpose of maintenance of efficiency of the administration is also mandatory for another reason, namely considering the claims of members of SC/STs in the making of appointments to services and in connection with the affairs of the Union or states. That being so, without considering this aspect of the matter, it is impermissible to grant licence to the government to arbitrarily deny reservation in promotions.

As early as 1961, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in Rangachary’s case not only upheld making a provision for reservation in promotions, but also declared that the condition precedent for the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 16(4) is that the state ought to be satisfied that any backward class of citizens is not adequately represented in its services. This condition precedent may refer either to numerical or qualitative inadequacy of representation. If data shows inadequate representation of SC/STs in the higher echelons of services, particularly at the decision-making level, it is of utmost importance that adequate representation is given to them at that level also. In other words, SC/STs are entitled to claim adequate representation both numerically and qualitatively at all levels.

It is important to notice that the case decided by the Supreme Court related to a case where the government itself had constituted a committee which presented a report expressly finding that there is an inadequate representation of SC/STs in government services in Uttarakhand. The report was even approved by the state cabinet. Having found an inadequate representation of SC/STs, it was not open to the government to arbitrarily withdraw reservation in promotions and deny the continued representation to them. It is not only arbitrary, but an act of discrimination only because the SC/STs belong to the lowest castes in the social hierarchy.

Notwithstanding 70 years of constitutional protection, the SC/STs continue to suffer from untouchability and remain inadequately represented in the services of the state. Instead of directly filling up all backlog vacancies and achieving the goal of adequate representation as directed by the Constitution bench in the Sabharwal case, if the government is given an arbitrary licence to violate the constitutional mandate and throw the claims of SC/STs to the wind, it will lead to disastrous consequences of perpetuating inequality between the “upper castes” and the SC/STs. I am of the considered opinion that the decision calls for a review.

