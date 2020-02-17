Home Opinions

Supreme Court judgment is seriously flawed

It is not only arbitrary, but an act of discrimination only because the SC/STs belong to the lowest castes in the social hierarchy.

Published: 17th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

The recent decision of the Supreme Court giving an unbridled licence to the state government to deny the constitutional protection of providing reservation in favour of schedule castes/schedule tribes in promotion in state services is contrary to the Constitution and what is declared by its larger benches. Therefore, it deserves to be reviewed and set aside.

The errors apparent on the face of the judgment: SC/STs are well recognised and declared “classes” of citizens for a special treatment. The fundamental principle is that unequally placed classes cannot be treated equally. They have to be extended a separate protection to achieve the ultimate goal of substantive equality guaranteed under the Article 14. A failure to treat them distinctly and provide reservation in favour of the class which is not adequately represented is itself a type of discrimination and is violative of the Constitutional guarantee of equality. This aspect is completely ignored in the judgment.

A nine-judge bench in the famous Mandal case (Indira Sawhney, 1992) declared that reservation is a facet of equality under the Article 16(1). It was held that clause (4) of the Article 16 is not an exception to the rest of that article, but rather, it is a facet of equality of opportunity guaranteed in clause (1) of that Article and an effective method of realising and implementing it. Clause (4) of the Article 16 gives the rest of the article a positive support and content, and serves the same function, i.e. securing of equality of opportunity. Article 335, which has been held mandatory for the purpose of maintenance of efficiency of the administration is also mandatory for another reason, namely considering the claims of members of SC/STs in the making of appointments to services and in connection with the affairs of the Union or states.  That being so, without considering this aspect of the matter, it is impermissible to grant licence to the government to arbitrarily deny reservation in promotions.

As early as 1961, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in Rangachary’s case not only upheld making a provision for reservation in promotions, but also declared that the condition precedent for the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 16(4) is that the state ought to be satisfied that any backward class of citizens is not adequately represented in its services. This condition precedent may refer either to numerical or qualitative inadequacy of representation. If data shows inadequate representation of SC/STs in the higher echelons of services, particularly at the decision-making level, it is of utmost importance that adequate representation is given to them at that level also. In other words, SC/STs are entitled to claim adequate representation both numerically and qualitatively at all levels.

It is important to notice that the case decided by the Supreme Court related to a case where the government itself had constituted a committee which presented a report expressly finding that there is an inadequate representation of SC/STs in government services in Uttarakhand. The report was even approved by the state cabinet. Having found an inadequate representation of SC/STs, it was not open to the government to arbitrarily withdraw reservation in promotions and deny the continued representation to them. It is not only arbitrary, but an act of discrimination only because the SC/STs belong to the lowest castes in the social hierarchy.

Notwithstanding 70 years of constitutional protection, the SC/STs continue to suffer from untouchability and remain inadequately represented in the services of the state. Instead of directly filling up all backlog vacancies and achieving the goal of adequate representation as directed by the Constitution bench in the Sabharwal case, if the government is given an arbitrary licence to violate the constitutional mandate and throw the claims of SC/STs to the wind, it will lead to disastrous consequences of perpetuating inequality between the “upper castes” and the SC/STs. I am of the considered opinion that the decision calls for a review.

Ravivarma Kumar
former advocate general, Karnataka

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp