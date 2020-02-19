Vishnu sung in praise of by Nammazhvar

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: Tholaivillimangalam (Irattai Thirupati), situated on the banks of River Tamraparani (Porunai), is home to two Vishnu temples for Devappiran and Aravindalochanar, located at walking distance from each other. The Aravindalochanar temple is a Divya Desam (sacred abodes of Vishnu sung in praise of by the Azhvars or important Vaishnava devotees) and is in the group of nine Divya Desams in this area which are collectively called Nava Thirupati. Nammazhvar has composed eleven verses (Pasuram) here. While describing Tholaivillimangalam, Namazhvar mentions that it was wealthy, full of ‘cool, green bowers, where sugarcane, paddy and lotus grew and peopled by those learned in the four Vedas’.

This east-facing temple does not have a gopuram, but only a doorway leading to the inner precincts. A long, pillared corridor leads to the main sanctum. The main image is in a seated posture under the hoods of Adisesha. He holds the Chakra (discus) and Sankha (conch) in the upper right and left hands respectively. The lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (gesture of protection) and lower left hand is in ahwana hasta (beckoning devotees).

This deity has Goddess Sri Devi and Bhu Devi on either side. The name of the utsava-murti (processional image) is Sen Thamarai Kannan which is the translation of the Samskrit name Aravindalochanar (meaning the ‘deity with lotus eyes). This image is seen in a standing posture holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands. The lower right hand is in abhaya hasta and lower left hand rests on a gada (mace). The deities are enshrined under the Kumuda Vimanam. Goddess Lakshmi in this temple is called Karuntadankanni though there is no separate sanctum for this deity here. The best-known festival in this temple is the Brahmotsavam which is celebrated for ten days in the Tamil month of Aippasi (mid-October to mid-November). This temple is one of the Navagraha Sthalams for Kethu.

Name of Vimanam

The vimanam above the main sanctum is called Kumuda Vimanam

Processional image

The Utsava-murti is worshipped as Sen Thamarai Kannan

Rules of worship

The codes of worship are according to the Vaikhanasa Agama

Tholaivillimangalam is situated close to Thirukulandai in Thoothukudi District

Co-ordinates: 8.36° N, 77.58° E

Chithra Madhavan cityexpresschn@gmail.com