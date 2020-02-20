Home Opinions

Be mindful of migraine

Migraine is a severe headache, mostly on one side and sometimes accompanied with nausea. It is caused because of the nerve conduction in the brain.

Migraine is a severe headache, mostly on one side and sometimes accompanied with nausea. It is caused because of the nerve conduction in the brain. It causes inflammation in the nerve which causes the pain. Migraine might get triggered because of consumption of some foods like alcohol, dairy products, MSG and chocolates, and sometimes because of other factors like stress, hunger and dehydration. Few modifications in lifestyle like eating regularly, drinking enough water and adding few foods to the diet will help in preventing and reducing the pain.

Power through pain

  • Food triggers may differ from person to person. Maintain a food diary to track on what you eat and drink. This will help in identifying and avoiding the foods which trigger migraine.
  • Eat regularly and do not skip meals.
  • Drink plenty of water and be hydrated throughout the day.
  • Caffeine may trigger migraine symptoms; so cut down or restrict your caffeine intake.
  • Indulge yourself in physical activity to be relaxed. 
  • Take small, frequent meals. This will help in managing the hunger level. 

Food to treat migraine

  • Include vegetables like carrot, cauliflower, zucchini, peppers, spinach and avoid onions, citrus fruits, instant mashed potatoes.
  • Consume fresh fish, chicken, and avoid chicken liver.
  • Add sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds to your daily diet. You can also munch on them.
  • Drink powdered ginger mixed in a glass of water which will help relieve the pain.
  • Include whole grains and brown rice instead of white rice, white bread and pasta.
  • Eat healthy fat foods like avocados, whole eggs, dark chocolates, nuts and fishes.

Divya PurushoTham 

sanonutritionclinic

