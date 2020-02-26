Give your day a head start with ginger

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI: Spice up your day with ginger that is filled with benefits. Having it first thing in the morning will ensure that its properties work to keep your body healthy throughout the day. Because of the healing properties ginger possesses, it is used as a medicine in Ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines.

1. Ginger water with lemon juice relieves nausea and heartburn. It also helps in strengthening the digestive system.

2. It acts as a fat burner or fat absorber in the body and aids in weight loss. It regulates the blood sugar levels thus managing overeating.

3. Ginger has anti-bacterial properties. Hence, it clears away the toxins from the body and acts as a natural internal cleanser. Having ginger daily will improve your skin health.

4. Vitamins A and C present in ginger improve the texture of hair.

5. It helps in relieving muscle cramps and soreness.

6. Anti-inflammatory effect by ginger helps in reducing osteoarthritis.

7. Regular consumption of ginger water regulates blood sugar levels.

8. Ginger helps slow down the degradation of brain cells because of the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Hence, it protects from neuro degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

9. It also relieves menstrual pain and regulates irregular period. Consuming ginger tea or ginger water is beneficial provided it is taken in moderate quantities. When it is taken too much, it may cause nausea and increase acidity. Add grated or sliced ginger to boiling water or tea. Strain and drink.

