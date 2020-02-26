Home Opinions

Have you done a garbage audit yet?

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, the city of Chennai produces around 5,400 MT of garbage every day.

Published: 26th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, the city of Chennai produces around 5,400 MT of garbage every day. This is equal to 54,00,000 kg of garbage or the weight of 1,080 elephants every single day. In about 14 months, the city of Chennai alone produces garbage the weight of the entire elephant population that is estimated on the planet. Ironically, while the garbage goes on increasing, the elephant population keeps decreasing.

Sixty eight per cent of this garbage comes from the residences — almost 700 elephantsworth of garbage daily! With the two landfills in the city bursting at the seams, there are many initiatives that the city is trying to adopt in order to deal with the overflowing garbage — but what is it that we can do at our end to minimise the stress on the environment? It is heartening to see that a lot of people are at least more garbage sensitive nowadays. At the very least, the amount of plastic in the environment has come down marginally after the plastic ban. There is little public data available on how much the ban has brought down the usage of plastics — on how many metric tonnes are being saved from our landfill and recycling facilities.

The problem of predominantly plastic litter has come down and we can see more biodegradable disposables being littered in public places like streets, parks, open lots and beaches instead. While this, of course, is a city-level problem, today I wanted to focus on understanding our own garbage — the 68 per cent or 700 elephants that we as citizens of the city seem to be producing daily. A simple and effective way to understand our own daily garbage is to track it by way of a Garbage Audit. Every few months, at home and the office, I conduct a waste audit so we can examine exactly what we are throwing away and come up with plans to eliminate or reduce these amounts. It may sound absurd to some, but this exercise has really helped us to figure out the types of garbage we tend to have the most of and strategise the most efficient ways of disposing or dealing with it.

It also helps to compare it with previous years and see how much we have improved. This audit is a simple segregateand- weigh process — you will be weighing garbage, recyclables and compostable and will need three bins to segregate them into. Start by emptying all the waste from home on day-one — including clearing the fridge of leftovers and starting with a fresh batch of groceries — carrot tops and packaging included. This gives you a fresh start and a good place from where you can benchmark the typical waste that is coming from the home in a specific period of time — which is usually about three to four weeks for a good sample size. Weigh the garbage cans, recycle bins and compost bin while they are empty so that forms the baseline for all other weigh-ins.

After this, live normally; just be mindful of segregation. Once a week or when the bins are full, weigh them out and record the number. Once you have your weights recorded, you will gain insight into the type of garbage you produce and be able to understand where you can reduce and reuse the most. Knowing how much you contribute to the 700 elephants of the city daily will help reduce the overall stress on our solid waste management system. So go ahead, do your home garbage audit this coming month — it will help you appreciate how much of a strain you are to the city’s garbage battle.

PAVITRA SRIPRAKASH @pavisriprakash

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp