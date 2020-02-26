Have you done a garbage audit yet?

Pavitra Sriprakash By

CHENNAI: According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, the city of Chennai produces around 5,400 MT of garbage every day. This is equal to 54,00,000 kg of garbage or the weight of 1,080 elephants every single day. In about 14 months, the city of Chennai alone produces garbage the weight of the entire elephant population that is estimated on the planet. Ironically, while the garbage goes on increasing, the elephant population keeps decreasing.

Sixty eight per cent of this garbage comes from the residences — almost 700 elephantsworth of garbage daily! With the two landfills in the city bursting at the seams, there are many initiatives that the city is trying to adopt in order to deal with the overflowing garbage — but what is it that we can do at our end to minimise the stress on the environment? It is heartening to see that a lot of people are at least more garbage sensitive nowadays. At the very least, the amount of plastic in the environment has come down marginally after the plastic ban. There is little public data available on how much the ban has brought down the usage of plastics — on how many metric tonnes are being saved from our landfill and recycling facilities.

The problem of predominantly plastic litter has come down and we can see more biodegradable disposables being littered in public places like streets, parks, open lots and beaches instead. While this, of course, is a city-level problem, today I wanted to focus on understanding our own garbage — the 68 per cent or 700 elephants that we as citizens of the city seem to be producing daily. A simple and effective way to understand our own daily garbage is to track it by way of a Garbage Audit. Every few months, at home and the office, I conduct a waste audit so we can examine exactly what we are throwing away and come up with plans to eliminate or reduce these amounts. It may sound absurd to some, but this exercise has really helped us to figure out the types of garbage we tend to have the most of and strategise the most efficient ways of disposing or dealing with it.

It also helps to compare it with previous years and see how much we have improved. This audit is a simple segregateand- weigh process — you will be weighing garbage, recyclables and compostable and will need three bins to segregate them into. Start by emptying all the waste from home on day-one — including clearing the fridge of leftovers and starting with a fresh batch of groceries — carrot tops and packaging included. This gives you a fresh start and a good place from where you can benchmark the typical waste that is coming from the home in a specific period of time — which is usually about three to four weeks for a good sample size. Weigh the garbage cans, recycle bins and compost bin while they are empty so that forms the baseline for all other weigh-ins.

After this, live normally; just be mindful of segregation. Once a week or when the bins are full, weigh them out and record the number. Once you have your weights recorded, you will gain insight into the type of garbage you produce and be able to understand where you can reduce and reuse the most. Knowing how much you contribute to the 700 elephants of the city daily will help reduce the overall stress on our solid waste management system. So go ahead, do your home garbage audit this coming month — it will help you appreciate how much of a strain you are to the city’s garbage battle.

