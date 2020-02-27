Home Opinions

Indian bowlers must deliver in Christchurch

Performance of the bowlers gave India a big heart in Australia and they won a series there for the first time.

Published: 27th February 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

India's Ishant Sharma bowls against New Zealand during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

India's Ishant Sharma bowls against New Zealand during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. (Photo | AP)

One bad defeat and Vir­at Kohli’s team is seen as no good overseas. His batting te­chnique is under scr­utiny, and so has the team’s abi­lity to gel in unfamiliar conditi­o­ns. This is the same team that played two close series in So­u­th Africa and England and won in Australia. Sometimes the scorecards can be decepti­ve and not tell the whole sto­ry.In South Africa, India lost the first Test by 72 runs and the second by 135 runs, but fought back to take the third by 63 runs. In England after losing a close first Test by 31 runs, India were beaten by an innings in the second. They fought back to win the third Test by 203 runs and came close to taking the fourth which they lost by 60 runs. The fifth Test could have gone eith­er way after India conceded only a 40-run lead, though th­eir fight ended on the fifth day.

Veturi Srivatsa

The beauty of that series was India took 20 wickets in three Tests. In the other two, they bowled out the hosts once each. Another interesting point was that in six innings, England were not allowed to bat 100 overs. Performance of the bowlers gave India a big heart in Australia and they won a series there for the first time. The batsmen also came to party with handsome contributions. In all three series, Virat Kohli was the key with his batting. One can theorise to explain the defeat at Basin Reserve. Toss played a big part as New Zealand got to bat when there was little venom in the pitch and India lost the game when they allowed their tail to wag merrily. The lead could still have been kept to a manageable minimum when New Zealand were 225 for seven. The last three wickets added 123 runs. It turns out that the six-foot-eight Kyle Jamieson wanted to be a batsman till coaches around him, including the present chief coach of the national team Gary Stead, convinced him to bowl with the new ball. His batting skills were evident in his knock of 44 coming in at No 9. Trent Boult made a handy 38.

Hindsight is always handy and it is being said the selectors should not have left out KL Rahul from the Test squad. In away series, the pressure is that much more and experience counts. Rahul or his supporters are looking at his outstanding ODI scores while ar­guing his case for a Test place. Rahul in the last two years made 574 runs in 27 innings, 106 in his last five innings, at an average of 21. Another old complaint of Kohli surfaced, that Cheteshwar Pujara is putting pressure on the other batsmen by not rotating strike by getting bo­gged down, though the captain did not say so. But then these tactics worked for Pujara and the team in quite a few Tests.

Kohli himself failed in both innings and that left the team with nobody to play around. You have to believe him when he says “I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes scores don’t reflect the way you are batting. Look, when you play so much cricket and play for so long, obviously you’ll have three-four innings that don’t go your way. If you try and make too much out of it, it’ll keep piling on.”Kohli cleared Prithvi Shah and so Shubman Gill is unlikely to get a look-in at Christchurch. The other place that can be discussed is Ravichandran Ashwin, but it would be unfair to drop him for the team’s failure. After a long time, India’s bowling did not look menacing, barring Ishant Sharma who showed all his experience and guile to come up with a fifer. Both Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah need to get back into rhythm to check the New Zealand batsmen, who did not look all that convincing at Wellington. (The writer is a verteran commentator. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India New Zealand
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp