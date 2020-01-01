A year of hope and governance people can look forward to

RAMU PATIL By

First, the positives. After a tumultuous year full of politicking and elections, 2020 ushers in a ray of hope. Governance is likely to take precedence over politics in the new year, even as the political potboiler continues to roll on. After the May 2018 elections threw up a fractured mandate and political instability, the government now looks stable, especially after the bypolls gave BJP 12 out of 15 seats. However, with only half the cabinet in place -- 16 ministers instead of a full capacity of 34 -- the government still looks to be in the midst of a stopgap arrangement, till the much awaited ministry expansion is taken up in the next few weeks. A full-fledged and stable government is no mean feat, considering it comes nearly two years after the state assembly elections.

After Siddaramaiah demitted office in early 2018, the chief minister seems to be fully in control of the government, unlike the situation during the coalition regime, and also in the first four months of this government. But, for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has repeatedly proved his election-winning abilities, the real challenge starts now as opportunities and challenges go hand-inhand, as he prepares to step on the gas to fast-forward development works waiting for his government’s full attention. Expectations are high and there will be no more excuses. The first big challenge will be ministry expansion. It was a minority government and instability was causing worries earlier, but now Yediyurappa is faced with a problem of plenty. He has to accommodate new entrants and also placate loyalists. It is a delicate act, and failure to strike a fine balance could trigger unforeseen developments.

Aware of the consequences, the CM and his team will certainly consider all aspects before going in for expansion. It is impossible to accommodate all aspirants, and once the doors are shut, it may well cause disgruntlement among some ministerial aspirants that could rattle this government. The CM has to be wary of internal fissures not going out of control, and strong backing from the central leadership is what he will be looking at to keep things in check. For the Lingayat strongman, known for championing farmers’ causes, the budget too offers a great opportunity and a challenge, simultaneously. In his earlier stint, Yediyurappa had left a stamp of his own by presenting a separate ‘agriculture budget’. This time too, he is likely to make his mark with special focus on the farm sector and irrigation projects. But, it is a Herculean task given the financial constraints under which he will be presenting the budget, and the need to continue a number of measures s t a r ted by the prev i o u s governments.

It will also be interesting to see how the government takes big-ticket irrigation projects forward. Kalasa- Banduri project is hanging fire after Goa took it to the Apex Court, and Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project is stuck after Tamil Nadu raised objections. Although BJP is in power at the Centre, it is unlikely to help Karnataka on these projects. After back-to-back defeats in assembly elections, the party’s central leadership may not push AIADMK, its ally in Tamil Nadu, especially in an election year. On the home front, the ruling party will be looking to continue its winning streak by retaining its hold over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) early this year.

That is not an easy task, though a weak and fragmented opposition may help. The Congress would certainly like to do its best to revive the party’s sagging fortunes in the BBMP polls, but lack of a strong leadership and fighting spirit is a major worry for the grand old party. For the Congress, 2020 will be a very crucial year as the party has to halt its downslide and show some signs of revival, or it would face the threat of further losing ground to the BJP. The party is going through a churn to find new leaders to halt its slide. It may soon appoint a new chief for its state unit. But, the big challenge for the new captain and his team would be from his own party leaders. In the Congress, many leaders consider their own fellow partymen a bigger threat than BJP or JDS leaders, and that was one of the reasons for its pitiable position today. Leaders have failed the party, not the cadre or supporters at the grass-root level. As for the JDS that thrives on political instability, it is now facing an existential challenge. With a stable government in place, it is not going to be an easy task for its leadership to stay relevant. BJP making inroads into the JDS bastion of Old Mysore has only added to its worries.

