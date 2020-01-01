New-age cops look to add muscle to their strength

BALA CHAUHAN By

Internal security, safety of women, prevention and detection of cyber crimes, including data theft, financial frauds and online child sexual abuse and exploitation, are the biggest challenges for the police force as we step into the new year. While technology became a boon to the law enforcement agencies in detecting crimes, the nature of crime and profile of criminals has changed over the years, demanding an urgent need for a re-look and revision of the Colonial Indian Penal Code (IPC), which was structured in 1860 as a “comprehensive code” intended to cover all substantive aspects of criminal law then.

New-age crimes need overhaul in training

Along with updating the IPC, there is an equally urgent need to overhaul the obsolete police training and manual. New-age crimes and criminals defy stereotyping and geographical jurisdiction. A criminal need not necessarily have a dubious past. Young, educated débutante criminals are often found to be the key perpetrators behind chain-snatching cases, which pose a serious threat to women on the roads. The involvement of young adults, often juveniles, in cases of drug abuse that fall under the ambit of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and heinous crimes like rape and murder, have led to new legislations or tweaking of existing laws to tackle emerging crimes with little impact. The Karnataka government has set up specialised police stations to handle crimes against children under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). As many as 36 Cyber crime, Economic offences and Narcotics (CEN) police stations have been commissioned to investigate cases of cyber crime and narcotics. The state of the art Cyber Crime Investigation Training & Research Centre (CCITR) at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which was inaugurated in February 2019, is rated as one of the best cyber crime investigation centres in the country. It has trained 1,800 people — mostly officers from the police, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), military, prosecutors and software engineers. Online economic fraud cases comprise the biggest chunk of cyber crime cases in Karnataka.

As per official records, in 80 per cent economic fraud cases, cyber crime sleuths have recovered funds and have handed it back to the victims. The CCITR is also the nodal agency for investigating cases of online child sexual exploitation and online child pornography in the state. In the last four months, three men have been arrested under POCSO and Sections 66(e) and 67(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Cyber mafia is the underbelly of the digital world and, hacking, which started as a matter of curiosity, is a booming business catering to a large number of business goals from bringing down the critical infrastructure to espionage. The challenge before the police is huge and complex. The first-ever police hackathon in Karnataka was held last month in Bengaluru to elicit coding solutions from the academia and industry on five problem statements given by the police — facial recognition, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data analysis, a unified communication app for the police department, centralised standard beat management solution, and connecting online presence for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT).

FSL upping its game

The Karnataka Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru is beefing up the staff and infrastructure to handle the mounting pending cases. The state government has recruited 33 scientific officers and 50 more will be shortly recruited to fill up the existing vacancies. The Laboratory has placed orders for cyber tools and forensic equipment for scientific investigation in cyber crime cases. A Questioned Document unit is coming up at Kalaburagi for scientific examination of suspicious documents, whose reliability or source is doubtful. Further, and more importantly, the FSL is likely to seek central funds under the Nirbhaya Fund for improving the audio-video laboratory, which handles POCSO cases and crimes against women. Police training is in the process of being overhauled for the fresh crop of cops to confront the new challenges in crime prevention and detection with the help of Bavarian police. In the new curriculum, there is more stress on-field experience and modular training than theory classes. Domain and cyber experts will train the new batch of Khaki in Karnataka.

Though Karnataka has never faced internal security challenges like its neighbours, it has had its share of security threats since the early 90s. The Internal Security Division (ISD), which is an umbrella organisation for anti-Naxal operations, coastal security, terrorist attacks, and industrial security is planning to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based security apparatus to secure the state’s 320-km long coastline. The ISD and State Intelligence, however, need to investigate the fault lines, which have turned Bengaluru into the alleged hub of proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen-Bangladesh (JMB) cadres.

