Over the Moon! From garbage to good health, 2020 looks upbeat

It’s time to turn the calendar from 2019 to an optimistic 2020. The year gone by presented both lessons on good work that needs to be continued as well as areas warranting improvement as we head into the new year...and a new decade. While there might be a slew of plans lined up by the Yediyurappa government, healthcare should be on the top of the list. A recently released report by the National Statistical Office on ‘Key Indicators of Social Consumption in India: Health’ showed that only about 17% of the State’s urban population gets admitted to government hospitals against 32% in rural areas. Statistics show a lack of infrastructure and highlights the need for specialists and specialised centres.

A lack of public trust in government hospitals and the dependency on private healthcare systems is evident through statistics. Health Minister Sriramulu, more than his ‘hospital stays’, needs to ensure there is no shortage of specialists in hospitals and their availability and accessibility when the need arises. As far as technological innovations in healthcare are concerned, Healthcare 2.0 in the State seems to be an achievable goal for 2020 with innovations around Internet of Things (IoT), block-chain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and connected devices using cloud technology. Specific cancer treatments, experiments on gene editing and screening, robotic surgeries, etc. are something to look forward to in both government and private health sectors. The next biggest issue is Bengaluru’s growing problem of garbage.

While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is concentrating and insisting on segregation of waste at ground level, waste management experts feel segregation at source is decent but the problem is with the collection process. Until and unless measures are taken to make it regular and separate vehicles to do it, the problem will persist. But a new initiative on a pilot basis is being planned wherein the BBMP will pick dry and wet waste at source every day -- instead of only wet waste on a daily basis -- in five wards for three months starting January 6. The Swachcha Sarvekshana assessment will also be done in January aiming at speeding up the city cleaning process. Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s tag has changed from ‘Garden City’ to ‘Traffic City’. And it is here to stay in 2020, too. While there have been tremendous efforts by the traffic police across the State to ensure smooth traffic flow, there is also a need of constructive infrastructure in 2020, especially as experts feel that city congestion occurs when demand for road space exceeds supply. In 2020, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has lined up a series of studies on how to use available resources wisely and is assessing the existing traffic management and measures to improve it.

To prevent road accidents, the government has decided to implement TenderSure roads which are being studied by authorities from other cities too. So far, seven roads in Bengaluru have been developed at a cost of Rs 115.3 crore, while BBMP has earmarked Rs 86.5 crore for these roads in the next phase. But the challenge is to ensure that these roads don’t get dug up as all utilities are under the footpaths, and they haven’t been immune from BBMP or Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) digging them. Not all is negative. A feather in the cap has been added with the second runway of Kempegowda International Airport set to become fully operational just two months from now. And the much- awaited Sub Urban Rail project will get the green signal in January.

As for pollution, a draft action plan is ready to control air pollution in the city by a committee which was set up as per a directive of the National Green Tribunal. While last mile connectivity is still a challenge, metro ridership is expected to touch five-lakh-per-day-mark with all three-cars trains being converted to six-car ones. Despite all the crying and cribbing about the metro work, civil work of the phase-II is expected to be in place. If BWSSB officials are to be believed, water supply to all 110 villages will start by April. While the increase in price of commodities like pulses and mainly vegetables like onions and potatoes might continue to increase due to the erratic weather, the good news is that the Centre has apparently decided to create a buffer stock of 1 lakh tonnes of the key kitchen staple in 2020, hence reducing the burden on consumers. And there is promise in space too. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch Chandrayaan-3 in November 2020 to achieve a landing in the south pole region of the moon. After Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram crashed while landing on September 7, a success here would boost the morale of the space scientists and put India among records to be the first to land on the moon’s south polar region. So let’s say Cheers to a whole new decade!

