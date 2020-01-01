Understand aspirations of Rayalaseema

CHANDRASEKHAR REDDY By

Though locating the high court may not be of much help to Rayalaseema, the proposed decentralisation could be the first step towards a long overdue course correction, of addressing the injustice done to the region since independence. By right, Rayalaseema should have been given the capital, but people are happy that another backward region, North Andhra, may be getting the executive capital, sparking the development there.

It is a known fact that Rayalaseema is one of the most backward regions in Andhra, if not the entire country. But, how many know that this region sacrificed a lot in the larger interests of united Andhra Pradesh? As per the Sribagh Pact in the late 1930s, when Andhra leaders held discussions with Rayalaseema leaders for the creation of a separate Andhra State from the then undivided Madras Province, it was agreed that Rayalaseema would get first priority in setting up of the capital and high court would go to the other region? In 1953, when Andhra emerged as the first linguistic state after the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu, Kurnool became its capital. It should not be forgotten that without Rayalaseema’s cooperation, the creation of Andhra from Madras Province would not have been possible.

When Andhra Pradesh was formed in 1956, Rayalaseema agreed to forgo Kurnool as the capital and Hyderabad became the capital of the State. Since then, people of Rayalaseema have never stepped back in contributing to the development of Hyderabad or the State, though its own development, be it in irrigation or industrialisation, was neglected. When the demand for Telangana came up and agitations were on for and against division of the State, the voice of Rayalaseema and North Andhra was stifled. We have been pointing out that both the regions have suffered neglect and remain largely undeveloped since 1956 when united Andhra Pradesh was formed. Before a decision is taken now, the issues of backwardness of both the regions should be addressed. Rayalaseema is bereft of irrigation as the promised focus on the issue as part of the Sribagh Pact has never materialized. We wanted that issue to be resolved.

However, the State was bifurcated in 2014 under circumstances that everyone is aware of. At that time, by right, Kurnool should have been retained as the capital of the reorganised Andhra as Hyderabad, which was the capital of the erstwhile Hyderabad State (Nizam State), went to Telangana. It did not happen and the region in the well-developed Krishna-Guntur districts was made the capital. Where was the need for locating the capital in the already developed region, when there was always a chance for course correction? The Delta region comprising four districts — Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari, and West Godavari — has always been developed and its people are comparatively richer than their counterparts in Rayalaseema or North Andhra.

Agriculture is always in surplus, irrigation sources aplenty, educational and health institutions are located in the region and most of the Telugus abroad hail from this region. Though some may not agree, the fact remains that development attracts development and wealth attracts wealth. Even without being invited, investments pour into the Delta region. The need of the hour is to divert investment in industries and irrigation to Rayalaseema and North Andhra. Incentives must be offered to attract investments to these backward regions. For that to happen, a strong-willed leadership is needed. We have seen such leadership in NTR and YSR. To an extent, the same spirit is visible in Jagan Mohan Reddy. By proposing to split the administration into three and decentralise development, Jagan has made a courageous move.

Because, his decision could have political ramifications with people of one region not agreeing to it, affecting his party’s prospects in the future. But, he has the larger good of the State in mind. I ask you where was the need for AIIMS in Mangalagiri? Why should all development be concentrated in an already developed region? For Rayalaseema, irrigation projects and industries are a must to create employment and check migrations. Similarly, there is a need for the overall development of North Andhra, not just Visakahaptanm city. I urge those who are speaking against the proposal of decentralised development and administration to understand the problems and aspirations of the people of Rayalaseema and think as Telugu people and not confine themselves to one region.

Rayalaseema Karmika Karshaka Samithi president,and a well-known trade union leader