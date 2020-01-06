... But the people of Karnataka are good

Harish Bijoor By

The decade just gone by has been a momentous one for Karnataka in more ways than none.The years represented by the series 2010-19 have seen the coming of age of Karnataka. The State has boomed in sheer size for a start. This kid has grown. The old clothes just don’t fit it anymore. The State and more, specifically its biggest city, Bengaluru, is indeed bursting at its seams. And it is showing!

Karnataka has added 8 million people to its population over this decade, with as many as 5 million of them thronging just one city, Bengaluru. Bengaluru over the last decade has added an entire Kolkata to its population, and the pain and angst shows.

This decade has therefore been one of a big change in the demographics of Karnataka and Bengaluru. The all-welcoming state is indeed home to a whole host of people from all over the country, thronging it to make a living and a killing. When opportunities started drying out in some of the hitherto green-shoot states of India, Bengaluru and Karnataka became magnet points that attracted talent and skill of every kind. A very hospitable and non-jingoistic people made the pull even more alluring.

Brand Karnataka today is a solid destination. And Brand Bengaluru is the capital of this bait and lure. The sleepy “Pensioner’s Paradise” of yore is today is the “Startup Capital” of India, with a little bit of its many monikers still remaining big attractions to a whole host of people. Bengaluru is therefore not only the “Startup Capital”, but is a bit of “IT city”, “iOT city”, “Biotech city”, “Retail city”, “Pub city” and a whole host of this and that. A “Bisi-bele baath city” for sure at the end of it all!

The decade has been stellar in many ways. From the sleepy “Pensioner’s Paradise” arose many icons that strode the political, the economic, the social, the religious, the business and the cultural landscape of the land. And the beauty of it all is the fact that not all of them were Kannadigas. Anyone and everyone who assimilated themselves into the ecosystem of Karnataka became natural inheritors of the fame and wealth and status that came with being those thought-leaders who made the State shine in the eyes of all around.

The decade just gone by threw up many names. Many names that belong to the gallery of fame are those who make Karnataka what it is today. Many of these names may not be considered in positive breath even, but that does not matter. Each one of them brought Karnataka to the forefront of where we are. Each one of them made Karnataka the place to be. A place where the business is good, the environment is conducive, the weather is blissful and most importantly the people are a joy to be with. Bengaluru is a case in point.

Karnataka in the decade gone by has seen heroes of every kind representing its interests. These include politicians who really care for those they represent and business leaders who spend more of their time and money standing up for public causes. They include poets, journalists and writers and historians who are willing to stand up and be counted amidst those who dissent boldly. And most importantly they include common citizens from every walk of life, who decide to stand up and fight for a cause.

Bengaluru is an “Activism City” in more ways than one. We have heroes (and I use the term in a gender-neutral manner) who stand up and shout when the need to shout does arises. And we worship many Gods. We have activists who worship and represent lakes. We have activists who fight for the heritage of the city. For the rights of dogs. For the needs of the LGBTQ community. And for the rights of 21 other causes I have listed, but find the space far too little to name in detail!

Bengaluru on its own, struggles today, but struggles with a smile. This is a place where the commute is a struggle and traffic is a nightmare. But the people are good. The infrastructure is totally inadequate to take care of the needs of its 13.4 million people. But the people are good. The air quality is getting more and more questionable by the day. But the people are good. The garbage black-spots are an eyesore. But the people are good. People ride on the foot-paths. But the people are good.A good enough reason not to be anywhere else for sure! Looking forward to a fruitful and fun decade for Karnataka and Bengaluru ahead then!

Harish Bijoor

Brand Guru & Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc