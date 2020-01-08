Home Opinions

Hello Jon snow, winter is here!

Sigh. Winter in all its glory means that it is minus two degrees and I am over 80 per cent dry shampoo at this point. I

Published: 08th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Sigh. Winter in all its glory means that it is minus two degrees and I am over 80 per cent dry shampoo at this point. It is quite possible that this has become my punchline or a badge of honour of sorts. In other happy news: the days of post-gym shampoos, cancelling plans with friends because (oh no!) I have to wash my hair or succumb to flat, limp locks are long behind me.Enter, dry shampoo: time saver, obsession, life hack, gift from god, beauty secret, the only way I look close to human with day-three hair.

The world of pretending to be more hygienic than you actually are has evolved a lot. There is a dry shampoo for everything. Do you buy a dry shampoo to match your hair colour? Or do you buy one to protect your hair colour? Do you want extra volume? Do you need something to refresh your scalp? While a basic volumising one is a good place to start, there is so much more this miracle in a bottle can do!

One of my favourite little hacks is to spray it all over after I curl them to keep them from clumping into one giant wave. Look for a starch-based shampoo, which essentially coats your hair to make it matte, keep away the oil so they don’t intertwine and give you that beachy, imperfect, Rich Girl hair from Gossip Girl.
If you know me and follow my work, you would know that I’m not a big fan of hairspray. It holds my hair up in a very gravity-defying manner, and akin to a mad scientist who is working on bringing back the dead. Not a fan. Dry shampoo, on the other hand, adds a subtle hold, which does not leave you with hat hair! Spray it to keep bobby pins from slipping out and lock in any backcombing.

As we speak, a dear friend of mine is in transition hair. She’s dyed blonde and is trying to hide her darker roots as they grow out. Oddly enough, she uses a powder dry shampoo, which leaves a little dusting to help cover up the halfway hair. For the rest of us, who aren’t trying to conceal darker roots, let’s try to stay away from powdered shampoo. It more often than not, looks like little flakes of dandruff which cannot be very on-brand.  

In other news, this space also doubles as a bangs-crisis helpline, which means that I understand what it is like to have little chunks of hair sticking to the oil on your forehead. This may be nightmarish, but you don’t need to call the police (yet). Just spray dry shampoo underneath your bangs, not all over, which will keep it together nicely. More anon!

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp