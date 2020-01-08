Keep calm and let the child relax

menaka raman By

CHENNAI : The year was 1990. I was eleven years old and my family had just relocated to Madras after living abroad for eight years. While we waited for my father to join us, we lived in a small flat in Madras and my sister and I joined school mid-term. I had never attended school in India till then, and it was something of a culture shock. There were 72 of us in one section, frequent power failures that plunged us in to darkness but did nothing to halt our teacher’s steady march towards ‘completing portions’ and pages and pages of class notes to copy out into crisp, ruled notebooks.

I didn’t consider Madras my home, or my classmates my friends, the teachers all thought I needed tuitions and I missed my father. My sister and I were not happy. We didn’t want to go to school. We wanted to bunk Independence Day celebrations. We wanted to skip our third Quarterly exam after writing the first two. And here’s the thing: my mother let us. ‘Don’t go today!’ she would say, or ‘It’s fine if you miss this one’ and ‘Go back to sleep’ when we complained of phantom tummy aches.

My mother, without realising it, was affording my sister and I the privilege of ‘mental health days’. Twenty eight years ago, well before the phrase had been coined she understood that sometimes we just needed the day off. And she let us have it. I was reminded of this when I saw several posts on Twitter and Instagram that said that mental health days weren’t just the preserve of adults and that children needed them too.

Even though I was the unwitting recipient of them myself as a child, I haven’t been very generous handing them out to my children. Recently my younger son said he wasn’t well enough to attend school. He had no fever, cough or cold. ‘I’m tired’ he said. I let him take the day off but I begrudged him for it and I let him know it. I’m not proud of myself, but all I could think of was how it was going to affect my work plans for the day and how he was going to just loll about and watch TV. Even though I can’t count how many times a duvet day, reading a book or watching TV has helped me.

Some people might say that mental health days for kids are just another example of how millennials are coddling their children. ‘How will they learn to face the world and it’s difficulties if they want to take the day off every time they’re feeling low?’ some may ask. Actually, they’ll learn plenty. They’ll learn that prioritising themselves and their health is important. They’ll learn how to listen to the signs from their bodies that things aren’t all that great. They’ll learn that they don’t have to march to the relentless beat of the world when they don’t feel up to. After my son’s last inadvertent mental health day, I promised myself that the boys can and will have them when they need them. And that I will accept the request, immediately, no questions asked and with love. Just like my mother used to.Amma, thank you, Twenty eight years late, but thank you.