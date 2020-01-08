Home Opinions

Looking to revamp your dating game this year? Here are some tips

If you want to find the one this new year, it’s time to up your dating game too.

Published: 08th January 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Online dating, Dating game

Representational image

HYDERABAD:  If you want to find the one this new year, it’s time to up your dating game too. An analysis by a popular dating site has revealed a few tips that will help you attract your potential match and make meaningful connections. According to OkCupid, here is how you can jumpstart your dating life in 2020:

Update, Update, Update!

It is rather obvious that not all dating app users update their dating app profile once they put it up - but if you add a new photo or a new story, most dating apps treat you like a new person and the algorithm kicks into gear, showing you to more people, but be careful about super personal details. Stay safe and only share what you want everyone to know.

Pictures Do Speak a Thousand Words

Upload a variety of photos (more than just selfies!). Share photos that show what makes you, you- whether that’s volunteering, running or hanging out with friends.  

Show Don’t Tell

Instead of describing yourself with a long list of adjectives, talk about the things you love and enjoy doing. If you love dogs; show a picture with you and Fido in the park; if you’re an adrenaline junkie, mention the time you went skydiving.

Ditch ‘Hi’ and ‘Hello’

While it is true that women are 2.5 times more likely to get a response than men if they initiate the conversation, men shouldn’t lose heart. Look at a prospective match’s profile and comment on something specific that you like. Keep it around 140 characters and please don’t say “hey.” Try to engage on a specific photo or question, such as “Pizza is the best food out there.”

Love Ain’t Easy. Put Time and Energy Into Finding It!

We hear from thousands of people — “Oh it’s so hard, I never find anyone!” And then when asked how much time and effort they put into it their profiles, it’s 5 minutes a week! Don’t forget you get out of it what you put into it, so put some love into finding love. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OkCupid Dating tips Dating game
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp