Home Opinions

Five Self-Defence moves every woman needs to know

We are completely alone in this world and anyone that tells you otherwise is simply lying to you or is too ignorant to understand what it is they are truly saying.

Published: 11th January 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Self Defence, martial arts

Representational Image

HYDERABAD: The fact is that our world exists within a sad reality. We are completely alone in this world and anyone that tells you otherwise is simply lying to you or is too ignorant to understand what it is they are truly saying. You yourself are the only person that you can and ought to rely on.

You may say to yourself that you have friends that are there to support you and that you have a family that is there to help you when you need help. This may be true, but it does not change the fact that when push comes to shove and the end is nigh, you are alone completely.

As the saying goes: you come into this world alone and you depart from it alone. These small tricks will help women save themselves if they get involved in any troublesome situation.

Hammer strike

Using your car keys is one of the easiest ways to defend yourself. Don’t use your fingernails, because you’re more at risk to injure your hands. Instead, if you feel unsafe while walking at night, have your keys stick out from one side of your fist for hammer strikes.

Groin kick

If someone is coming at you from the front, a groin kick may deliver enough force to paralyze your attacker, making your escape possible. Stabilize yourself as best you can.Lift your dominant leg off the ground and begin to drive your knee upward. Extend your dominant leg, drive hips forward, slightly lean back, and kick forcefully, making contact between your lower shin or ball of your foot and the attacker’s groin area.Alternative: If your attacker is too close, thrust your knee toward the groin. Make sure you’re stabilized and not at risk of falling over.

Heel palm strike

This move can cause damage to the nose or throat. To execute, get in front of your attacker as much as is possible. With your dominant hand, flex your wrist. Aim for either the attacker’s nose, jabbing upward from the nostrils, or underneath the attacker’s chin, jabbing upward at the throat. Make sure to recoil your strike. Pulling your arm back quickly will help thrust the attacker’s head up and back. This will cause your attacker to stagger backward, allowing you to escape their grasp. Alternative: An open palm to the ears can be very disorienting.

Elbow strike

If your attacker is in close range and you are unable to get enough momentum to throw a strong punch or kick, use your elbows. If you can, stabilise yourself with a strong core and legs to ensure a powerful blow. Bend your arm at the elbow, shift your weight forward, and strike your elbow into your attacker’s neck, jawline, chin, or temple. These are all effective targets. This may cause your attacker to loosen their grip, allowing you to run.

Escape from a ‘bear hug attack’

For cases where the attacker is coming from behind, you’ll want to use this move. Focus on getting low and creating space to free yourself. Bend forward from the waist. This shifts your weight forward, making it more difficult for your attacker to pick you up. It also gives you a better angle to throw elbows from side to side to the attacker’s face.

Turn into the attacker with one of your elbows and continue counterattacking. This should give you space to turn fully, using another move to injure the face or strike the groin. With space these moves have created, you may be able to escape and run away.

(The writer, who has a Masters in Orthopedic and Physical therapy, is the founder of D Pro Fitness solutions, Hyderabad)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Self defence Martial arts
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp