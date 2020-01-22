Confessions of a clueless and reluctant supermom

menaka raman By

CHENNAI : Of all the things I thought I’d be by the time I turned 40 — lawyer, Booker Prize-winning author (‘Margaret, what an honour it is to be nominated alongside you’), triathlete (a short-lived dream till I learned that I’d have to cycle because I am that person who went cycling on vacation in a dress and fell down and flashed her granny pants at everyone) — soccer mom was not one of them.

Soccer Mom. A phrase associated with mini-vans, mom jeans and white people. I’m not white! I don’t wear mom jeans! I don’t even know how to drive! So how did I wind up being a soccer mom?

Last week my eight-year-old was selected for an inter-school football match. You’d think I’d be proud, that I would have (Insta) grammed it and said #ingratitude. But truth be told, all I could think was ‘Great! How much extra work is this for me?’ Plenty, it turns out. These kind of matches involve complicated bus routes, multiple Tupperware boxes filled with healthy snacks and obligatory joining of WhatsApp groups where we must all post ‘All the best champs’ or be judged till the rapture comes.

In a moment of weakness, also-known-as desperately trying to get the kids to go to bed so that I could binge watch Netflix and eat directly from a jar of Nutella, I promised my son I would come and watch him play if his team made the finals. Which is how I found myself outside the city football stadium, mid-morning, mid-week. My son seemed completely surprised to see me, which got me thinking I could have not shown up and he wouldn’t have cared. A whole bunch of other parents seemed surprised to see me too.

I wanted to tell them ‘Hey! I have two kids, okay?’ Except one of the parents had three. And ‘I have a dog!’ But then someone else had a menagerie in her backyard. How about ‘I write a very important column on scarring your children?’ Oh, you’re a Human Rights Lawyer? Ever met George and Amal?

The match started and I was totally prepared to be bored. But then I found myself on my feet. Pumping my fist in the air. Screaming. Groaning. Cheering. Sure, I may have accidentally cheered when the other team scored, but in my defence they all looked the same from where I was standing, and at 40, I am an older mother.

I actually cared about the outcome of the match. I may have trash-talked the other team’s coach. Come up with match-winning strategies, including but not limited to shouting ‘Look! Messi!’ and then running away with the shield. I yelled at my son to run faster. Can you imagine if I cared this much about the match without having even an iota of knowledge about football, how insufferable and obnoxious I would have been if I had?

The whole ride home I kept giving my kid advice about how to be a better goalie till he told me he played defence. Whatever. I’m a soccer mom, people. I’ve just put in a bid for a mini-van on e-Bay.