Time to go coconuts

Coconut oil is a superfood with many benefits like aiding weight loss, and in better brain function.

Published: 22nd January 2020 04:00 AM

CHENNAI : Coconut oil is a superfood with many benefits like aiding weight loss, and in better brain function. Coconut oil can be consumed in many forms – cooking dishes using it, adding to smoothies and coffee. There are several myths surrounding this oil though it has ample benefits. Coconut oil has a wonderful aroma and flavour. It is extracted from coconut flesh and it is pure fat. It has Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) in it. It is rich in saturated fatty acid especially lauric acid. These types of fatty acids will help in boosting the HDL cholesterol which is good cholesterol. Replacing some of your other cooking fats with coconut oil or combination of oils will help in obtaining the benefits. 

BENEFITS

Coconut oil reduces appetite, improves fat burning and aids in weight loss.
 Coconut oil has an anti-inflammatory effect and protective barrier function. Hence it keeps the skin healthy and glowing. It also reduces symptoms of eczema.
Applying coconut oil in hair increases shine and protects it from damage.
 It can be used as a mouthwash. It kills the harmful bacteria in the mouth and helps in improving oral health.
 The fatty acids in coconut oil keeps you satiated for a long time, hence cooking in coconut oil also helps in weight loss and maintaining healthy weight.
Consumption of coconut oil speeds up the metabolism.
 It guards us from liver damage and reduces the stress in the liver. Thereby slow down the aging process.
Coconut oil eliminates the toxic bacteria — candida — and improves digestion, reduces stomach inflammation. It also prevents stomach ulcers.
The MCT in coconut oil are good source of ketones, hence it improves brain functions, memory and reduces risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
 Boosts the immune system.
Its antimicrobial nature kills bacteria and fungi which cause ulcers, throat infection and ringworm infections.

