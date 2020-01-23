Home Opinions

 Colleges shouldn’t be parents, certainly not unfair ones

I went to two all-girls colleges.

Published: 23rd January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : When a parent says “Nalla college” it rarely means an institution that feeds curiosity in students and encourages critical thinking. More often than not, a good college is seen as one that is safe and takes strict measures to ‘protect’ students, especially girls. It seems to me that for as long as women have been on campuses, many institutions have taken on the role of a third and intermediary protector who promises to keep a rather revolving eye on women before they are passed on as pretty products from the father to the husband. 

I went to two all-girls colleges. The make-up of each was vastly different, but as institutions, they were pretty much the same. The dress code in three phrases would be ‘sleeves compulsory’, ‘front zip covered’, ‘butt covered’. More than anything else, the colleges insisted that the girls don’t bring disrepute to the brand name (meaning: It is a college for girls from good families who will go into good families, and start good families of their own). There was no campus life — students came and went by a certain time, and where hostels existed, students would be kept from seeing the outside by being buried under a mountain of permission slips.

Some co-ed colleges in the state, and outside that friends were at, might as well have been separate for a gender binary. We would hear of not just enforcement of dress codes, but severe action upon continued interaction. There were separate corridors, stairwells and sections of the bus. Students believed that the walls had eyes and ears, and that anyone could be a ‘spy’. 

Students being students always found a way to subvert the rules. There would always be a loophole, a way out, and methods to meet and date and fall in love. But the fear that students could never shake off was that of being watched, of being pulled up for unwritten rules based solely on a person’s subjective moral compass, and then having to face the consequences of that person’s judgement. 

The recent case of the college in Nagapattinam district that expelled four of its female students reminded me that these things still happen, and that colleges take on an unnecessary paternal role that unfairly targets women students. If as a society we were trying to shy away from the fact that women drink, this case throws an additional shock value to the foray: the girls are not from the big bad city. This element points us to two things — there comes an age when young people develop curiosities, and in today’s world that is a global village people will be experimenting, limited by means but still definitely trying to expand their realities. If women are being unfairly punished and shown their place for wanting to take their life in their own hands, in this case, the women are being branded and punished more severely by expulsion for ‘trying to be modern women’ and for teaching everyone else a lesson. 

We should perhaps take a closer look at the patriarchy that demands institutions to take on the role of protector and pry into the private lives of students, or to be the parent that infantilises students well into adulthood. We should be talking about the double standards here — the man who took and uploaded the video without consent and whose expulsion we are still to hear about, the moralities and the weight of the ‘bad name’ that men are excused from, and by way of things that happen off-campus, there far worse that does than a bottle of alcohol. 

What about institutions refusing to be cognisant of sexual violence that happens outside the walls? Think about these girls, think about where their lives would go from here, and think — all this over alcohol? Because institutions could be doing a lot more important things — holding them accountable is not a leftie comrade demand. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp