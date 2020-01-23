Home Opinions

Looking for privacy under the public eye

The crowd applauds. In the context of what Abramovic’s show tapped into — esoteric concepts of human connection, and of seeing and being seen — it was all very poignant.

Published: 23rd January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Photographs of actor Jennifer Aniston, looking radiant as she greeted her ex-husband Brad Pitt backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards, capture vividly the micro-reactions within an encounter which the video shows lasted barely a few seconds. Thrilled to see each other but moving in different directions, they touched as they pass. The affection shared between them sent ripples of delight across the world. It was a beautiful set of moments, but best understood as self-contained.

In 2010, the performance artist Marina Abramovic held a major show at New York’s MoMA, ‘The Artist Is Present’, in which she sat silently and essentially “gave darshan”. People who queued for hours to have her briefly look into their eyes reported epiphanic experiences, including cathartic tears. Among them was her former collaborator and ex-partner Ulay. There’s footage of her beginning to cry when she sees him, his own wordless communication, and her finally leaning across the table to take his hands. 

Still, he sued her to the tune of  250,000 a few years later (and won). Then he appeared for another public reunion at another event of hers (performance artists!). Now, they're rumoured to be working on a book together.Their true dynamic is between them. Our projections on the same belong to us, and show us insights into ourselves. Aniston and Pitt's amiable encounter serves the same hunger in us for stories of reconciliation as the Abramovic-Ulay one did. 

We do know that the end of their marriage was bitter, and that Aniston has been painted ever since as an icon of personal disappointment. They’ve been divorced for 15 years, during which Pitt created a family with actor Angelina Jolie. That marriage ended with child abuse and substance abuse allegations against him. How revealing of gender politics that he could make light of his chequered life on stage at the awards show, whereas Aniston never stopped being skewered in the press for having been abandoned. 

In the tabloid-fuelled collective imagination, rekindling things with Pitt is supposed to be Aniston’s happily-ever-after. But would we really wish that on anyone?
The extremely, uncomfortably public lives of two others — and the decision they’ve made to protect themselves —are relevant here. The actor Meghan Markle and the gentleman formerly known as Prince Harry announced this month that they would be formally leaving the British monarchy in the hope of receiving less scrutiny and harassment. 

Their choice challenges both the institutions of monarchy and of family, which desperately need either dismantling or reconfiguration. Surely, that’s more interesting than focusing on the individuals.The ‘public eye’ is not always so public. It may include neighbours, extended family, friend circles, strangers on social media. All of us are under pressure to conform to a narrative that’s acceptable, even attractive — even while vicious narratives may be imposed on us. It’s cyclic: we can’t tear our eyes away from other people’s lives, either. Since we are all constantly cross-watching, perhaps it’s prudent to ask — what are we being shown?

