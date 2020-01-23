Home Opinions

Misgivings at the  Mecca of music

My brief surfing of the television channels abruptly stopped at a station airing the Thyagaraja Utsavam.

Published: 23rd January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : My brief surfing of the television channels abruptly stopped at a station airing the Thyagaraja Utsavam. This culmination of the month-long Margazhi festival has musicians, resplendent in their silks, converging at saint Thyagaraja’s samadhi in Thiruvayaru, a small town in Thanjavur district, to render the pancharatna kritis, or the five gems of his composition.It brought back memories of my visit to Thanjavur, of the Big Temple built by the Cholas, the lush green paddy fields, the aroma of podi idlis and the shrine of Saint Thyagaraja. I had mapped the visit to the shrine in my itinerary to be able to visit the place, where lovers of music get to sing along with their favourite artistes every January.

Having set the destination in the phone, I sat in the cab, treating my eyes to the picture-postcard paddy fields dancing to the gentle breeze, with a few huts dotting the stunning landscape. The Google Maps lady struggled to pronounce the names of the small villages that passed by. Finally, when she said “the destination is on your right”, both I, and I am sure, the Maps lady, heaved a sigh of relief.

The tall iron gates with motifs of Saint Thyagaraja ushered me in. The vibrant yet wise Cauvery was flowing a few metres away, a few boulders near the banks of the river pretending to occasionally block the free-flowing river, as if setting a few rules in place. It was off-season, and the place was quiet, the gushing of the river adding a beat to the rhythm of the breeze. The shrine of the saint was a few metres away. 

But my short stroll up to the shrine made me close my eyes and my nose. The insensitivity of the authorities in the upkeep of the place, set in the seemingly idyllic village, appalled me. What is spruced up every year for the January music carnival was a picture of neglect, with two little girls defecating inside the compound and trash strewn all over the unkempt lawn. After I braved the stretch and the stench to reach the few steps that led to the shrine, the purohit spotted me and immediately chanted some mantras and showed camphor. He then completed the process by bringing the archana plate, and said I could donate for a puja where they would bathe the saint’s idol with sandalwood paste, milk and honey. 

I almost asked him could the smell of sandalwood douse the stink of the faeces? The compound could really do with a toilet and trash bin first. Keeping the precinct clean could be the best tribute to the maestro, who has enriched the classical music tradition.

The collective rendition of swaras for the first kriti, Jagadanandakaraka, brought me back to the present. The images of the shrine and the place, now all decked up for the carnival, splashed across the screen. I rued the fact that this facade, this grandeur, this music will soon give way to the unkempt lawn, the open toilet. This mecca of music will have to wait another year for the fragrance of flowers and sandalwood to overpower the stench of the apathy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp