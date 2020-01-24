Weaving garlands of love and diversity

Vandana Shiva By

Diversity is the Hindustan way. India’s civilisation is based on diversity and interconnectedness in nature and culture. Our National Anthem is an ode to the diversity of the land from the mountains of the Himalaya to the Vindhya range, from the Yamuna and Ganga to the oceans. We sing how diversity of cultures and religions came from the East and West “weaving garlands of love”.

The British Empire was established by the East India Company, the first corporation, chartered in 1600, to conquer and colonise India through military force. The atrocities and exploitation of the Company Raj led to the uprising of 1857, India’s first Independence movement, which ended the East India Company’s rule. The Crown took over the Empire. The memorial of martyrs in Meerut of the 1857 movement shows how both Muslims and Hindus gave their lives for India’s freedom.

As Shashi Tharoor writes in An Era of Darkness, “The sight of Hindu and Muslim soldiers rebelling together in 1857 and fighting side by side, willing to rally under the command of each other and pledge joint allegiance to the enfeebled Moghul monarch, alarmed the British, who did not take long to conclude that dividing the two groups and pitting them against one another was the most effective way to ensure the Empire’s unchallenged continuance. ... Lord Elphistone, the Governor of Bombay, advised London that ‘Divide et impera was the old Roman maxim and it should be ours’.”

Movements against imperialism continued after 1857, and were strongest in Bengal. To strangle the nationalist movement, in 1905, Lord Curzon, the British viceroy in India, divided Bengal on the basis of religion. The nationalist movement protested against the partition of Bengal through the Swadeshi movement and boycott of the import of British goods. India’s very tragic Partition into Pakistan and India was a result of the divide-and-rule policy of the Empire.

Around the same time as the partition of Bengal, the Empire was dividing South Africa on the basis of race. After the Boer war, when Transvaal became part of the Empire, the government published the Asiatic Ordinance on 22 August 1906. As Mahatma Gandhi writes in his book Satyagraha in South Africa, “I saw nothing in it but hatred of Indians. It seemed to me that if the ordinance was accepted, it would spell absolute ruin for the Indians of South Africa… better die than submit to such a law.”

The ordinance required that every man, woman or child of eight years or upwards, entitled to reside in the Transvaal, must register his or her name with the Registrar of Asiatics and take out a certificate of registration. Indians who failed to apply for registration forfeited their right to residence and could be sent to prison or deported. Indians were required to produce the certificate of registration for police officers whenever and wherever required. Failure to show the certificate could send you to prison. Police officers could enter private houses in order to inspect certificates.

Hindus and Muslims in South Africa joined hands to fight the law for compulsory registration, which was called the Black Act. The South African Satyagraha against the race-based compulsory registration of Indians was Gandhi’s first Satyagraha. After eight years, the Empire had to withdraw the restrictions. But the urge of the Empire to divide and rule continued. It was articulated in 1929 in the Africaans word, apartheid, meaning “separateness” or the state of being apart. It was institutionalised as the Apartheid regime in 1948. Mandela and others gave their lives struggling against apartheid. The system was abolished in 1994.

Divide and rule included the attempts to change the Census from one based on occupation and place, which creates positive and real identities, to one based on artificial constructions of fixed and mutually exclusive caste and religious identities, and then dividing people on the basis of these constructions, violently removing the shared identity of culture, community and place.

It is not that India had not done enumerations of the population before the British. But these enumerations like Ain-i Akbari took relationships and diversity into account. The British Census gave primacy to essentialised, polarised religious identities, constructed through the Census. A gov-

ernment resolution stated “the basis of the classification should be religion” (Peter Gottschalk, Religion, Science and Empire). The mutually exclusive antagonistic categories of Hindu ( “Gentoo”) and Muslim (“Mussalman”) are constructs of the Empire. People had multiple identities, and religion was not the most dominant one at the social level. Identities of occupation were dominant. They would put mali (gardener), not Muslim. People often saw themselves as Hindu Muslim, because Hindu merely referred to a geographical indicator, it referred to the people of the land beyond the Indus. Hindus and Muslims prayed at the same shrines. “The Satya Narain of the Hindu is the Satya Pir of the Bengali Mussalman.” Bengali Muslims used the same language, dress the same way. And diversity is India’s being. A diversity so rich that no box, no standardised category, can contain it. Every attempt at forcing it into a box has involved violence. Government officials argued that Census operations directly aggravated communalism (Gottschalk).

The consequences of this reduction of diverse, multiple, shared, positive identities into negatively constructed reductionist religious identities is at the root of much violence in our times. It is part of the divide-and-rule strategy of today’s Empire. Instead of identity flowing positively from the work we do and the place we live in, cultural identities constructed by the Empire are negative, defined not by who we are, but who is our enemy. Samuel Huntington wrote, “I cannot know who I am till I know who I hate”. We witness this today with the threat of a war against Iran, and the continued wars in Iraq and Syria.

