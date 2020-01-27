KCR rubbishes succession plan, but buzz continues on passing baton to KTR

Ch Krishna Rao By

Is TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao going to be anointed by his father and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as his successor? KCR’s present term as the chief minister ends in December 2023, which means he has four more years to go. Though KCR himself rubbished speculations on succession, they keep popping up every now and then. KCR had said in the Assembly recently: “Why will I make KTR the CM? I will be around as CM for two more terms. I am just 66. I can continue as CM for two more terms. TRS will be in power for three terms.”

Immediately after his TRS party registered a spectacular victory in the recent municipal polls, KCR reiterated it, adding he is fit to take care of himself and the state. In fact, even during his first stint as CM, KCR had, at one stage, attempted to pass on the baton to his son but dropped it on second thoughts, wondering if it would be prudent to decide on succession before the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The other thought he was understood to have entertained was why contemplate change since the going was good for him. Then there was the problem of managing his nephew and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who was second in command during the turbulent days of the Telangana movement. KCR was not sure Harish Rao would be comfortable working under KTR. Harish Rao had proved himself to be a dynamic leader handling heavy portfolios efficiently. As rumours claimed Harish Rao was in touch with central BJP leaders and a group of followers among legislators back in the state, KCR is understood to have put succession on the back burner at that point in time.

Then he went for early Assembly elections in December 2018 where he switched on his charm to log in yet another landslide victory. But for some strange reason, he did not include either KTR or Harish Rao in his cabinet, though later he appointed KTR as the working president of the party, which was considered the first indication that he was grooming him as successor. Simultaneously, Harish Rao was being subtly sidelined from mainstream TRS politics.

Meanwhile, there was a lot of pressure on KCR for the expansion of the cabinet and the need to induct experienced leaders into the team as the image of the government in the second term took a beating. The Lok Sabha poll outcome was not as the TRS expected, since the Congress and the BJP won seven of the 17 seats. This forced KCR to expand his cabinet in September 2019, almost nine months after the formation of government in the second term. He took care to take both KTR and Harish Rao along with others into the cabinet but allowed KTR to continue as party working president, making him stronger than the latter.

Even in ministry allocation, KTR got powerful portfolios while Harish Rao was given finance — a portfolio that does not carry as much weight unlike in the past. Even after becoming a minister again, Harish Rao’s activities are confined to the old Medak district as he can do little with state’s economy remaining belly-up. Politically too, he is unable to call the shots due to his marginalisation within the party. KTR has both the party and the government under his grip.

While it may appear too early for KCR to hand over the reins to his 43-year-old son, there is continuous chatter within TRS circles on the change of guard being a matter of time. One theory is that since KCR fulfilled his dream of executing the world’s largest lift irrigation project, Kaleswaram, in record time and the Yadadri temple development on the lines of Tirumala, he had no other ambition except making his son the chief minister. Another reasoning is he would want KTR in the saddle early since the number of voters in the age group of 18 to 35 would be more when the next elections are due and become the deciding factor.

Theories apart, the moot point is whether KCR is really interested in elevating KTR at this juncture. If he does so, what will he do as he claims to be physically fit even at this age? For that, KCR alone has the answer.

Ch Krishna Rao is the Resident Editor, Telangana. You can reach him on mail at krishnarao@newindianexpress.com.