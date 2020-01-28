Home Opinions

When it’s time for dreams to get wings, and for birds to fly

Published: 28th January 2020

Having attended at least five graduation ceremonies of various young adults in the family, I can consider myself a veteran of sorts of these solemn occasions. It is a life event, meticulously planned for months. While I have often wondered at the rationale of having a ceremony even before the kids have got down seriously to the business of studying, well, that’s how it is with institutions… farewells are said, and tears shed well in advance.

It is a poignant event, both for the child and parent – the young ones look at it as one more step towards freedom, and the older individuals realise that the time to let go is near. That’s after getting over the shock of seeing their kids look suddenly, strangely adult. The lasses wrapped in saris, often a traditional white – the best lace or silk their mothers can find – trying to manage the tricky attire, steep-heeled shoes and selfies. The boys, suited-booted, looking like young gentlemen, their bratty instincts under temporary check.

The leitmotif in these ceremonies is the lighting of candles, symbolic of hope, truth and life, the singing of hymns and scripts, heartfelt tributes by teachers and students. It’s an occasion to witness some excellent extempore, and I am constantly left surprised by the talent among youngsters. Though this cannot always be said of the chief guests – as they say, some can speak and some speak -- I’ve had the good fortune of listening to exceptional speeches by political sorts like Barry O’Brien and career diplomats like Nirupama Rao. Of late, there is a recurrent theme in such speeches for the next generation – be tolerant and liberal-minded, India is a great country with a secular ethos. And keep it clean. Timely messages, which hopefully, the kids will take with them into the world.

It is also an event where some institutions indulge in unabashed proselytising of their achievements, achievers and track record. One particular university put the unsuspecting parents through videos of its history, over and over again, until the organisers were ready with the show. And neither could the parents get up and stretch their limbs, for such events are strictly hemmed in by protocol, including standing up and sitting down at the right cues, often to comical effect.

Yet it is a cathartic event, a closing of a chapter straddling 12-14 long years — one that included forgotten homework, incomplete projects, dirty socks, lost ties, pigtails, uncut hair, lunch box worries, school van anxiety, shocking report cards... A day that brings with it a conclusion. Doubly so for those like me, whose alma mater it is too.

Gulnaar Mirza

Associate Editor

gulnaar@newindianexpress.com

