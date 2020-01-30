The mirror of relationship

Jiddu Krishnamurthi By

Many volumes have been written about the world outside of us: the environment, society, politics, economics, and so on but very few have gone to the very length of discovering what we actually are, why human beings are behaving as they are doing – killing each other, constantly in trouble with each other, following some authority or other – some book, some person, some ideal – and having no right relationship with their friends, with their wives, with their husbands and with their children. W

hy human beings have become after so many millennia so vulgar, so brutal, utterly lacking care, consideration, attention to others, and denying the whole process of what is considered love, if we at all have that quality.

And outwardly there are wars, which man has lived with wars for thousands and thousands of years. We are trying to stop nuclear war but we have never stopped wars. There has been no demonstration right in the world to stop wars, but they demonstrate against a particular war. And these wars have been going on; people being exploited, oppressed - and the oppressor becoming the oppressor.

This is the cycle of human existence with sorrow, loneliness, a great sense of depression, the mounting anxiety, the utter lack of insecurity, and there is no relationship with society or with one’s own intimate persons – a relationship in which there is no row, conflict, quarrels, oppression and so on.

This is the world we live in – which I am sure we all know; or we are unaware of it, or we don’t want to know. Most of us are unaware of what is actually happening. And the scientists, biologists and philosophers have their own separate existence apart from the rest of us. And throughout these millennia our brains are conditioned; conditioned by knowledge.