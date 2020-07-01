STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

The Elixir that is nitric oxide

The nitric oxide produced by these WBCs, combined with other molecules also produced by these cells, form agents that destroy harmful bacteria, parasites and viruses.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

When speaking of breathing techniques, we ascribe so much value to Oxygen (rightly so) that the role of the other beneficial gases is commonly overlooked. Today, I speak of the humble gas Nitric Oxide (NO). Nitric oxide was brought into the limelight in 1998, when the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to three pharmacologists "for their discoveries concerning nitric oxide as a signalling molecule in the cardiovascular system".

The human body naturally produces nitric oxide at all times, and the main sites for its production is the inner lining (endothelium) of our arteries and veins, especially in the lungs. It is also produced in the circulating WBCs of the body.

The nitric oxide produced by these WBCs, combined with other molecules also produced by these cells, form agents that destroy harmful bacteria, parasites and viruses. It is no surprise that NO has gained prominence once again during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Clinical trials are already underway to examine the effect of inhaled NO in the treatment plan of COVID patients. Interestingly, inhaled NO was found to be effective against the SARS-CoV virus during the SARS outbreak in 2002-04. Given that the COVID-19 virus shares a large part of its genome with the SARS-CoV virus, there is hope that this therapy will reduce the need for ventilators in intensive care.

There are three ways in which the inhalation of NO benefits the body. One: NO directly suppresses the growth of the infectious virus in the lungs, thus preventing its spread. Secondly, it dilates the airways, which helps deliver more oxygen to the lungs and the bloodstream.

Thirdly, it enables the dilation of the pulmonary arteries to ensure better blood flow to the lungs. All of these claims are also being tested for their efficacy against the COVID-19 virus. While we await the result of the ongoing trials, here is how we can add NO to our arsenal of preventive strategies. All it takes is the practice of breathing in through your nose and breathing out through your mouth.

Do this as many times in the day as you remember to. By breathing in this manner, NO molecules are produced in the nasal cavity. When you breathe out through the mouth instead of the nose, the NO from the nasal cavity isn’t expelled and is successfully able to reach the lungs. It is difficult to dismiss the vital role that NO plays in our well-being.

NO is also commonly used in the treatment of a kind of hypertension (persistent pulmonary hypertension) in infants and offers lifesaving outcomes. Other benefits of NO on the body include easing up breathing, prevention of blood pressure and of blood clotting in the arteries. All it takes is for us to breathe the right way to reap the invaluable benefits of nitric oxide.

(The author is a Nutrition Therapist & Wellness Consultant)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitric oxide COVID19
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp