The Elixir that is nitric oxide

Neelanjana Singh By

When speaking of breathing techniques, we ascribe so much value to Oxygen (rightly so) that the role of the other beneficial gases is commonly overlooked. Today, I speak of the humble gas Nitric Oxide (NO). Nitric oxide was brought into the limelight in 1998, when the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to three pharmacologists "for their discoveries concerning nitric oxide as a signalling molecule in the cardiovascular system".

The human body naturally produces nitric oxide at all times, and the main sites for its production is the inner lining (endothelium) of our arteries and veins, especially in the lungs. It is also produced in the circulating WBCs of the body.

The nitric oxide produced by these WBCs, combined with other molecules also produced by these cells, form agents that destroy harmful bacteria, parasites and viruses. It is no surprise that NO has gained prominence once again during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Clinical trials are already underway to examine the effect of inhaled NO in the treatment plan of COVID patients. Interestingly, inhaled NO was found to be effective against the SARS-CoV virus during the SARS outbreak in 2002-04. Given that the COVID-19 virus shares a large part of its genome with the SARS-CoV virus, there is hope that this therapy will reduce the need for ventilators in intensive care.

There are three ways in which the inhalation of NO benefits the body. One: NO directly suppresses the growth of the infectious virus in the lungs, thus preventing its spread. Secondly, it dilates the airways, which helps deliver more oxygen to the lungs and the bloodstream.

Thirdly, it enables the dilation of the pulmonary arteries to ensure better blood flow to the lungs. All of these claims are also being tested for their efficacy against the COVID-19 virus. While we await the result of the ongoing trials, here is how we can add NO to our arsenal of preventive strategies. All it takes is the practice of breathing in through your nose and breathing out through your mouth.

Do this as many times in the day as you remember to. By breathing in this manner, NO molecules are produced in the nasal cavity. When you breathe out through the mouth instead of the nose, the NO from the nasal cavity isn’t expelled and is successfully able to reach the lungs. It is difficult to dismiss the vital role that NO plays in our well-being.

NO is also commonly used in the treatment of a kind of hypertension (persistent pulmonary hypertension) in infants and offers lifesaving outcomes. Other benefits of NO on the body include easing up breathing, prevention of blood pressure and of blood clotting in the arteries. All it takes is for us to breathe the right way to reap the invaluable benefits of nitric oxide.

(The author is a Nutrition Therapist & Wellness Consultant)