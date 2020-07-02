STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chakrapani temple in Kumbakonam, a place for Vishnu’s powerful weapon

The Chakrapani temple in Kumbakonam is special as it is one of the few temples where the principal deity is Sudarsana (Chakrapani), the most potent of all the weapons of Vishnu.

Chakrapani temple in Kumbakonam  Chitra Madhavan

Chakrapani temple in Kumbakonam. (Photo | Chitra Madhavan)

CHENNAI: The Chakrapani temple in Kumbakonam is special as it is one of the few temples where the principal deity is Sudarsana (Chakrapani), the most potent of all the weapons of Vishnu. It is believed that Vishnu once dispatched Sudarsana to destroy the demon Jalandasura in the nether-world (patala- loka). Having executed this task, Sudarsana emerged from below the earth at Kumbakonam on the bank of River Kaveri. Brahma, who was delighted, consecrated the image of Sudarsana at this place.

The main image is Chakrapani or Chakraraja in a standing pose, is seen with the third eye (trinetra) on the forehead and eight hands holding various weapons including the sankha (conch) and chakra (discus) within the six-pointed (shadkona) chakra. Next to the deity is the beautiful image of Goddess Sudarsanavalli, consort of Chakrapani. Inside the sanctum, to Chakrapani’s left is Brahma, and to the left, those of Surya, Agni and Ahirbudhnya (Siva).

The processional image (utsava- murti) in this sanctum is just like the main image with eight arms holding the same number of weapons. This principal sanctum is on a higher level than the rest of the temple and has to be ascended by a flight of steps. Immediately in front of this sanctum is a small mandapa where there is another bronze image of Sudarsana, and a niche in front enshrines the image of Garuda. In the outer enclosure (prakara) of this temple is a separate sanctum for Goddess Vijayavalli, another consort of Chakrapani.

Another larger mandapa in the front houses the rare metal sculpture of the Maratha king of Tanjavur, Sarabhoji Maharaja with his daughter by his side. It is believed that this ruler’s daughter was suffering from an illness which was cured through the grace of Chakrapani. This king installed these bronze icons in prayerful attitude facing Chakrapani in gratitude.

KNOW YOUR CITY: Kumbakonam

The Chakrapani temple is situated on the south bank of the river Kaveri, approximately two kilometres north-west of the Kumbakonam Railway Station 

Coordinates: 10.95o N, 79.38o E

NAME OF VIMANAM
The Vimana above the main sanctum is called Vaidika Vimana

TEMPLE TANK
The pushkarini is called Chakra Tirtha

IMPORTANT FESTIVAL
The annual Brahmotsavam is in the Tamil month of Masi.

CHITHRA MADHAVAN  cityexpress@gmail.com
The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

