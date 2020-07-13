STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Ayodhya of the south

One of the best-known temples in Kumbakonam is the Ramaswami temple which is also called Dakshina Ayodhya (Ayodhya of the South).

Published: 13th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: One of the best-known temples in Kumbakonam is the Ramaswami temple which is also called Dakshina Ayodhya (Ayodhya of the South). It belongs to the time of the Nayak kings who ruled from Thanjavur, initially as feudatories of the Vijayanagara Empire.

The main sanctum has a large stone
image of Rama as Pattabhirama
 Chitra Madhavan

Two literary works namely the Sangita Sudha and the Tanjavuri Andhra Rajula Charitamu mention that Raghunatha Nayaka (c.1600 – 1635 A.D.) patronised the construction of  the Ramaswami temple. This Nayak was an ardent devotee of God Rama. According to a work in Sanskrit called Raghunathabyudayam by Ramabhdaramba, a court-poet of Raghunatha, he used to worship Rama every morning in his palace. According to the tradition associated with this temple, Raghunatha Nayaka ordered a tank to be dug in Darasuram, near Kumbakonam.  The images of Rama and Sita were discovered there and this Nayaka king constructed the Ramaswami temple to enshrine these deities. In the main sanctum is the large stone image of Rama as Pattabhirama in a sitting posture with Sita to the left as in the coronation ceremony (pattabhiseka).

They are both on the same pedestal (seat) with Lakshmana standing to Rama’s right. Bharata also stands to the right, holding an umbrella. Satrughna stands with a fly-whisk on the other side.  Hanuman is seen to the left of the entrance, facing Rama with a veena held upright in the right hand, and left hand holding a manuscript of the Ramayana. The processional image (utsava-murti) is worshipped as Kodandarama Svami. The enclosure (prakara) around the main sanctum has a raised pillared veranda, which once had Nayak-era paintings of various episodes of the Ramayanam. The maha-mandapa in front of the central sanctum has exquisite sculptures of various forms of Vishnu, including Rama, Trivikrama, Venugopala, and a rare one of Sugriva Pattabhisheka (Sugriva being coronated by Lakshmana).

MAIN DEITY
The principal image of Rama and Sita are seated as in the Pattabhisheka ceremony

ANNUAL FESTIVAL
The Sri Rama Navami festival for ten days in Panguni is an important one

EXQUISITE SCULPTURES
The maha-mandapa of this temple has superb sculptures

Kumbakonam

KNOW YOUR CITY
The Ramaswami temple is located in the centre of Kumbakonam Coordinates: 10.9o N, 79.3o E

Chithra madhavan cityexpress@gmail.com
The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp