Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: One of the best-known temples in Kumbakonam is the Ramaswami temple which is also called Dakshina Ayodhya (Ayodhya of the South). It belongs to the time of the Nayak kings who ruled from Thanjavur, initially as feudatories of the Vijayanagara Empire.

The main sanctum has a large stone

image of Rama as Pattabhirama

 Chitra Madhavan

Two literary works namely the Sangita Sudha and the Tanjavuri Andhra Rajula Charitamu mention that Raghunatha Nayaka (c.1600 – 1635 A.D.) patronised the construction of the Ramaswami temple. This Nayak was an ardent devotee of God Rama. According to a work in Sanskrit called Raghunathabyudayam by Ramabhdaramba, a court-poet of Raghunatha, he used to worship Rama every morning in his palace. According to the tradition associated with this temple, Raghunatha Nayaka ordered a tank to be dug in Darasuram, near Kumbakonam. The images of Rama and Sita were discovered there and this Nayaka king constructed the Ramaswami temple to enshrine these deities. In the main sanctum is the large stone image of Rama as Pattabhirama in a sitting posture with Sita to the left as in the coronation ceremony (pattabhiseka).

They are both on the same pedestal (seat) with Lakshmana standing to Rama’s right. Bharata also stands to the right, holding an umbrella. Satrughna stands with a fly-whisk on the other side. Hanuman is seen to the left of the entrance, facing Rama with a veena held upright in the right hand, and left hand holding a manuscript of the Ramayana. The processional image (utsava-murti) is worshipped as Kodandarama Svami. The enclosure (prakara) around the main sanctum has a raised pillared veranda, which once had Nayak-era paintings of various episodes of the Ramayanam. The maha-mandapa in front of the central sanctum has exquisite sculptures of various forms of Vishnu, including Rama, Trivikrama, Venugopala, and a rare one of Sugriva Pattabhisheka (Sugriva being coronated by Lakshmana).

MAIN DEITY

The principal image of Rama and Sita are seated as in the Pattabhisheka ceremony

ANNUAL FESTIVAL

The Sri Rama Navami festival for ten days in Panguni is an important one

EXQUISITE SCULPTURES

The maha-mandapa of this temple has superb sculptures

Kumbakonam

KNOW YOUR CITY

The Ramaswami temple is located in the centre of Kumbakonam Coordinates: 10.9o N, 79.3o E

Chithra madhavan cityexpress@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture