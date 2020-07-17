STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relying on world bank in days of ‘Atmanirbhar’ India

This is not the first time that these specific modes of PPPs and school vouchers are being proposed.

Published: 17th July 2020 05:53 AM

The World Bank last month approved the quarter trillion rupees Project STARS or “Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States”. It’s a significant move not just in terms of its sheer scale, but also the policy direction it would set for India. It is unfortunate that this large project with long-term policy impact was finalised without due consultation and any criticism was drowned in the noise of the current pandemic. As we move from approval to implementation, it is critical to reiterate the need for clearer safeguards to ensure focus on equity for the marginalised.

The project aims to reform the educational governance system in six states of India- Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan (high performance- Lighthouse States), Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha (whose performance needs strengthening- Learning States) and also includes a national component. The project promotes partnerships with private sector as a tool of system reform and calls for expansion of government funding for private schooling. A National Framework for Partnership with Non-State actors would be developed to help identify schools for PPPs and non-state partners. It also brings a heavy component of standardized testing (in line with PISA), use of distance education for teacher training and other measures.

The project’s promotion of a PPP approach overlooks the growing body of academic evidence which shows that PPPs and private education do not necessarily deliver better outcomes and also risk increasing inequalities in education. The model includes private providers taking over school operations and management, outsourcing specific services (e.g. teacher training and school leadership), seeking support of management firms/NGOs and school vouchers.

This is not the first time that these specific modes of PPPs and school vouchers are being proposed. Similar large scale experiments in other countries (many of them flagged in a previous version of the Bank project document as being worthy of emulation) like the Liberia school pilot, the PPP administered in Pakistan’s Punjab, Rajasthan Education Initiatives and ‘School Excellence Programme’ by BMC have not yielded the expected results. Yet, the project aims to scale similar interventions to new states. Pilots of partnerships with management firms, private schools and tech providers should be dropped since such interventions have already been attempted with questionable results. Particularly mysterious is the inclusion of a provision of a Multi-Donor Trust Fund. This is being envisaged as a pooled resource for additional activities that “may not adhere strictly to government norms.” A first investment appears to be coming from JP Morgan. One cannot wonder why a grant that bypasses government norms is necessary.

The case for the project is based on the need to address poverty and inequality in India. However, adequate measures have not been spelled out to address intergenerational, social and economic barriers to address discrimination or correct inequalities in the Indian context. The project should prioritize the development of policy frameworks for equity in learning. Sensitisation of teachers on gender discrimination and exclusion, institutionalisation of accelerated learning, development of materials for students and teachers in diverse languages and formats and equity audits of all schools should be part of the project.

The project fails to prioritise developing State capacity and innovation win the public sector in order for change to be sustainable. Successful reforms are managed from within the system and are built on trust of those tasked to implement them. While the project document starts with the recognition that availability of good education infrastructure, teaching and learning materials and human resources and mechanisms for community interventions are critical for strengthening schools, it introduces no concrete new measures to address these critical drivers of change. The project fails to address the most critical needs of the system. Instead, governance and decentralized management is viewed as “help reduce government tasks”, “expand private initiatives” and form “new partnerships for enhanced efficiency”.

It is unclear how these would lead to education being “more relevant to local needs” or “democratically promote people’s participation by empowering local authorities” - both stated goals of the project. The project brings risk of increased reliance on external consultancies and non-state entities instead of fostering problem solving and implementation capabilities in public sector. One reason behind these gaps in the project is inadequate consultation. The representative education networks, teacher unions or CSOs have not been consulted in the project design. The project should not be implemented without adequate transparent public debate.

Angela Rv Taneja

Policy Expert,Oxfam India

