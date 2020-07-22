Eat well to perform better on ground

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI: Nutrition is key for athletes, body builders, sports professionals to obtain success. With the help of a balanced nutrition plan, they can give their best performance. The plan guides sports professionals to get the right food type, energy and fluid requirements to keep the body hydrated and function effectively.

Right balance and proportion of food is vital for everyone, especially for sportspersons as the food they eat will affect their performance in a positive and negative way.

For example, the carbohydrate or protein intake is more for athletes and body builders compared to non-athletes. If the proportion is not appropriate, it will lead to various health complications and will affect their performance.

Research shows that a balanced nutrition plan should include sufficient calories and healthy macronutrients to optimise athletic performance. Inadequate caloric intake can impede athletic training and performance.

Eating right based on your goals is important to achieve success. Here is why a proper nutrition plan is a must for athletes/ sportspersons.

It supports the individual’s performance based on his/her goals and training pattern.

Helps in increasing energy levels.

Aids in weight management, develops body composition.

Prevents frequent injuries.

Supports faster muscle recovery.

Improves concentration and focus towards the sport.

Decreases muscle soreness or cramps.

Strengthens the immune system.

Improves the fluid intake throughout the day to balance the loss of electrolytes in the body.

Divya Purushotham

Sano Nutrition Clinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic