Rule of law is a constitutional imperative

KALEESWARAM RAJ By

It is erroneous to think that judicial activism in India began in the 1980s, only after the withdrawal of the Emergency. It was in the famous Kesavananda Bharati Case (1973) that an activist Supreme Court declared that Parliament cannot amend the basic structure of the country’s Constitution. The court defined and limited the boundaries of the legislative track in a big blow to the political regime. Basic structure involves basic features. Like secularism, republicanism and federalism, rule of law also is a basic feature of the fundamental law. This principle also was laid down in the Kesavananda Bharati case.

Recently, the apex court reminded the UP state government about its duty to uphold the rule of law. The court endorsed the formation of a committee chaired by B S Chauhan, a retired judge of the top court, to probe the encounter killing of Vikas Dubey. This judicial gesture also is problematic. The committee consists of a retired police officer who, after the incident, justified the police action in public. It is not the court but the respondent state that designed the committee. “No one shall sit in judgment on his own cause” is an old legal maxim, which vicariously applies to the state as well.

Every ‘encounter’ killing is a murder. Only the circumstances, methods and motives may vary. The law on the point is clear. Article 21 of the Constitution prohibits deprivation of a person’s life or liberty “except according to procedure established by law”. In most of the ‘encounter’ killings, self-defence is a defence of the indefensible. In Om Prakash v. State of Jharkhand (2012), the Supreme Court said that the police cannot kill an accused by labelling him a dreaded criminal. Again, in PUCL v. State of Maharashtra (2014), the court issued comprehensive guidelines to be followed in the event of ‘encounter’ killings.

Those include, among others, an immediate registration of the First Information Report, independent investigation, collection of material evidence, magisterial enquiry, action against the erring police officers, etc. Significantly, in the PUCL judgment, the court specifically declared that the directives “must be strictly observed in all cases of death and grievous injury in police custody by treating them as law declared under Article 141 of the Constitution of India”. It was a verdict meant for the future. In that case, the court was dealing with the issue of 99 ‘encounters’ during 1995-97 by the Mumbai police, in which 135 alleged criminals were shot dead.

Last year, in Hyderabad, four rape accused were killed by the police. Some political leaders and celebrities applauded the ‘instant justice’ where the police themselves became the accuser, jury and executioner. In the Dubey incident, even some lawyers were jubilant over the extrajudicial killing. An extension of this logic can risk the life of every citizen as it is left to the discretion of the police. Populism negates the doctrine of due process.

Once the law on ‘encounter’ killings has been declared by the Supreme Court, the Centre and states are bound by it. Such a judgment also binds the courts in India. It even binds the apex court unless overruled by a subsequent larger Bench. The states, in such situations, need not wait for further judicial strictures. The law officers of the government have a duty to remind and advise the concerned officials appropriately. Rule of law also implies respect for judicial precedents and juridical discipline. It needs to reflect a democratic constitution, and not the autocracy of the elected few.

Therefore, it follows that the top court, in the Vikas Dubey, case ought to have reiterated the principle in the PUCL case instead of endorsing the committee as suggested by the state. On July 24, in another development, the apex court extended the deadline for another enquiry commission by six months. That was an indulgence shown to the Justice V S Sirpurkar commission that is probing into the Hyderabad encounter. Thus, the mandate in the PUCL judgment for an immediate and effective investigation and action is practically replaced by another relaxed mechanism.

Daniel Webster famously remarked that “every unpunished murder takes away something from the security of every man’s life”. Criminal law should try to strike a fine balance by punishing the guilty and sparing the innocent. Rule of law is a synonym for institutional justice. Populist outcry in support of police actions, in a way, exposes systemic deficits. Such concerns are to be addressed. The judiciary needs to ensure its functional efficiency and independence. It should be able to earn respect, rather than commanding it. It should follow the mantra of Article 14 talking about “equality before the law” and “equal protection of the law”. While ensuring prosecutorial competence, it should see that the liberty of innocent individuals is not left to the mercy of an aggrandising executive.

A mature democracy should view political prisoners with a deep sense of compassion. Many intellectuals and activists are detained without any convincing evidence of any overt act. The continuing incarceration of those who spent their whole life or a good part of it for what they thought to be correct is a sad commentary on the rule of law. The sadder one, however, is the judicial apathy to it.

KALEESWARAM RAJ

Lawyer, Supreme Court of India (kaleeswaramraj@gmail.com)