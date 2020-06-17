Tips for a healthy menopause

Divya Purushotham By

BENGALURU: Women usually go through menopause in their 40s and 50s. The fall in estrogen

levels during menopause can cause a variety of symptoms that usually last for about four years.



Symptoms may occur years before a woman’s final period. Some women may experience symptoms for months or years afterward.



Lifestyle changes may help many women deal with menopause symptoms. Making changes in your diet can also help in relieving symptoms. Here are a few foods that can ease the symptoms:

Healthy fats like omega 3 fatty acids may help to relieve the symptoms.

Foods high in omega 3 fatty acids are nuts, seeds and fatty fishes.

You can also take omega 3 supplement.

Keep yourself hydrated.

Drink at least two to three litres of water daily.

Have an iron-rich diet.

Include green leafy vegetables, red aval, red meat, poultry, grains etc.

Include fibre-rich foods such as whole-grain breads, cereals, pasta, rice, fresh fruits, and vegetables.

Adding calcium to the diet might help to relieve menopause symptoms.

Vitamin D is as important for maintaining bone health as calcium.

Your body also uses it to absorb calcium.

Include vitamin D as a supplement.

Foods to avoid



To help reduce menopause symptoms you might have to avoid taking certain foods.

Caffeine

Alcohol

Carbonated beverages

Sugary drinks

Deep fried foods

Foods high in salt



No matter what, talk to your nutritionist or dietitian or doctor to devise a customised nutrition plan.