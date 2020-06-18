STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Coping with the Chinese challenge

India has to make its way speedily up the economic and military ladder to take on the hegemonistic dragon.

Published: 18th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Unfortunately, an unresolved border problem and China’s weather- proof relations with Pakistan place New Delhi in a vulnerable position vis-a-vis Beijing.

Unfortunately, an unresolved border problem and China’s weather- proof relations with Pakistan place New Delhi in a vulnerable position vis-a-vis Beijing.

The recent face-off with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh region and the significant fatalities on both sides due to violent clashes on 15-16 June in the Galwan Valley bring into sharp focus the challenge of managing China—a country ever intent on asserting its status as an emerging superpower.

Brushing aside the international obloquy it has earned following its dubious role in the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, China continues to flex its muscles to tell the world unequivocally that it will have its way no matter what the rest of the world thinks about it.

India’s growing momentum in building border infrastructure like the Darbuk- Shyok-DBO road and other feeder roads along the LAC was enough to ruffle China and the subsequent developments convey unequivocally that it will not hesitate to use pressure tactics against India in pursuit of its hegemonistic agenda in the Indo-Pacific region.

Unfortunately, an unresolved border problem and China’s weather- proof relations with Pakistan place New Delhi in a vulnerable position vis-a-vis Beijing.

With India struggling to reach the $5 trillion mark in GDP and with defence capabilities not rising fast enough, China privately prefers to call India a noisy, chaotic democracy at best and superciliously refuses to treat India on equal terms.

With the dragon capable of blocking India’s rise by colluding with Pakistan, New Delhi has to make its way speedily up the economic and military ladder to command true respect from the fire-spitting dragon.

This is necessary to counterbalance China’s growing influence in our neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region.

This is also needed to maintain strategic independence from the US, which wants India to enter into an all-out defence partnership to counter China.

In the aforesaid perspective, slow economic growth, sluggish defence capability building, and uninspiring research and development (R&D) in strategic areas have become threats to our national security.

India has to evolve very imaginative policies and usher in extensive reforms that will accelerate its economic revival and growth, upgrade defence capabilities and establish an extensive defence industry ecosystem.

It also has to address every other issue that has a link to national security, be it infrastructure, water, food, energy security, gainful employment to millions, quality healthcare and education to every citizen, to mention only a few.

This is necessary because any internal strife arising out of socio-economic disabilities could be exploited by the two adversaries to foment unrest within the country.

India cannot afford to fritter away its oft-praised demographic dividend because of poor education, and lack of skills and employment opportunities. It has to accelerate labour-intensive manufacturing to divert its agricultural population to more paying non-agricultural jobs.

We need to set up a world-class R&D system by harnessing the Indian diaspora in the US and other developed countries in order to leapfrog into the league of the most advanced. By now everyone knows that India undertakes reforms only when there is a crisis.

Our collective mindset seems to be indifferent to reforms and the achievement of world-beating excellence in every sphere. How else can we explain the public tolerance of our poor education and health systems?

The economic reforms initiated nearly 30 years ago could not be sustained due to a political mindset averse to critical reforms.

The time lost has been frightfully expensive for the county. We will realise this when we look back and see how our big neighbour has outpaced us and moved far ahead, attaining the position of an international bully by virtue of sheer economic clout and military strength.

The recent announcement of reforms— some of them far reaching as in the case of agriculture—although prompted by a new crisis, does come as a breath of fresh air.

But reforms are coming out only in dribs and drabs, and a lot more remains to be done. For every reform initiated, there are many others in waiting. Water sector reforms initiated eight years ago are still stuck in various stages.

Defence reforms already initiated need to extend to revamping the defence acquisition system, which is a sine qua non for Make in India.

Employment creation on a huge scale will not materialise unless the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector is supported with a flexible labour law that will facilitate seasonality of manufacturing and upscaling of production to achieve international competitiveness.

The suspension of labour laws as in Uttar Pradesh will not reassure the investor as continuity is not guaranteed after three years.

It will be sad if the great opportunity for diverting industry to India from China slips away because the ease of doing business is still not perceived by investors as good enough or because there is no stability in policy—things which can be easily set right by the government if it can drive reforms relentlessly.

This raises the need to reform the civil services, which should be playing a reform-friendly, transformational role in governance, shedding its painful incrementalism.

The country needs a modern system of governance that utilises domain experts at the highest policymaking levels of the government. It needs to be led by professionals with impeccable integrity, enormous initiative and unshakeable commitment.

G Mohan Kumar

Former Defence Secretary

(gmkumar1955@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LAC stand off India China stand off Galwan valley stand off Indian army
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp