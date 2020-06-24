STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fight acid reflux with these foods

Published: 24th June 2020

CHENNAI: Acid reflux or heartburn is a burning pain caused in the lower chest and it is also known as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). The common reasons for this include being overweight, eating heavy meals and lying in bed, smoking, increased intake of caffeinated beverages, certain citrus fruits or spicy foods. 

The symptoms include bloating, regurgitation, heartburn, burping, nausea. Including certain foods in everyday diet helps in treating acid reflux or other digestion issues.

Ginger
Ginger has been used to treat digestive issues since ancient times. Having ginger tea or chewing ginger candies will help in easing the pain. The anti-inflammatory property in ginger helps in treating the condition. Gingerol present in Ginger is anti-nausea and anti-bacterial.

Yoghurt or curd
Adding fermented food to regular meals increase the good bacteria in digestive system and helps in overall health of the gut and it also reduces the frequency of acid reflux.

Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds have the ability to calm the digestive system and the anti-bacterial properties help to kill the bad bacteria and fungi in the stomach. The phyto nutrient anethole 
helps in relaxing the stomach walls and thereby prevents acid reflux.

Apple
Apples contain a soluble, acid blocking plan fibre pectin which keeps you satiated and this fibre will prevent acid reflux.

Melons
Melons like watermelon and muskmelon are low acidic fruits which help in reducing heartburn.

Healthy fats
Reduce the intake of saturated fats and trans fats like pizza, crackers, cakes, and include more of walnuts, olive oil, avocadoes, sesame oil as these contain healthy fats which helps in preventing heartburn.

Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a whole grain that has an excellent amount of fibre. Other options include whole wheat bread or rice or whole grain products as the high fibre in foods reduce the symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn. Though these foods help in reducing the symptoms and severity, avoid or restrict the foods that triggers heartburn like excess of caffeine, citrus fruits, spices, high fat greasy foods like French fries, ice-creams, sour cream and alcohol, and make lifestyle changes to improve your health.

Divya  Purushotham  
sanonutritionclinic
The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

