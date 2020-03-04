Powering through with watercress

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI: Watercress is the most underrated green leafy vegetable. It is considered a ‘powerhouse vegetable’ due to its disease-fighting abilities.

Benefits

Watercress is packed with nutrients, particularly vitamin K which helps in blood clotting and keeping our bones healthy.

It has high antioxidant properties which reduce and prevent chronic diseases, and protect against oxidative stress.

It is high in phytochemicals, boosts immunity. Having watercress daily can aid in weight loss.

Watercress prevents certain types of cancer. The compound phenylethyl isothiocyanate, which is found in abundance in watercress, interferes with a critical protein in cancer development.

Watercress contains a high level of iron which is unusual in vegetables. It also has vitamin C in it which helps in the absorption of iron.

It contains dietary nitrates which enhances athletic performance by regulating their blood pressure. It boosts their Vo2 max.

How can you incorporate watercress in your diet?

You can cook watercress like any other spinach, or you can simply make them as a soup or add them to your salads and soups.

Where can I get watercress?

You can get watercress in any supermarket.

Divya PurushoTham sanonutritionclinic