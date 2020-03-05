Revered temple, in connection with Nammazhvar

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: Azhvar Thirunagari is a town on the banks of River Tamraparani (Porunai), famous on account of the Vishnu temple dedicated to Adinatha Perumal and also because it is the place where Nammazhvar stayed and attained Moksha. He was one of the twelve Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu. His image was consecrated here by his disciple Madhurakavi Azhvar. Of special reverence in this temple is the sacred tamarind tree (Thiru-puli-Azhvar) underneath which Nammazhvar sat and meditated. The leaves of this tree do not close at night unlike other tamarind trees. Nammazhvar sang eleven Tamil verses (Pasurams) about the deity in this temple which is one of the nine Vishnu shrines in a cluster known as Nava Tirupathi.

The principal image of Perumal, which is in a standing posture, is very large, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands. The lower right hand is in varada-hasta (boon-giving pose) and lower left hand is in uru-hasta (resting on the thigh). Flanking this image are two Goddesses, Adi Nayaki and Kurugur Nayaki. The processional image is worshipped as Porindu Ninra Piran, seen with Goddesses Sri Devi, Bhu Devi and Nila Devi. A rare feature of Lord Rama worshipped nearby is that Adisesha is seen spreading his hoods above the head of this deity.

A famous festival in this temple is the Garuda Sevai in the Tamil month of Vaikasi (May-June) when the Vishnu (Perumal) images from the other Nava Tirupathi temples are brought on their respective Garuda vahanas (wooden mounts) here. The image of Nammazhvar is placed on the Hamsa (swan) vahanam. Each of the Perumals of the Nava Tirupathi is brought before Nammazhvar and his Pasuram about that particular deity is recited. After the function is over, the deities return to their respective temples. Several inscriptions are found in the Azhvar Thirunagari temple. They mostly belong to the Pandya dynasty and record donations. This temple is one of the Navagraha Sthalam for Guru (Jupiter).

Name of Vimanam

The superstructure above the main sanctum is called Govinda Vimanam

Sacred tree

The Sthala Vriksham is the tamarind tree

Chithra Madhavan cityexpresschn@gmail.com