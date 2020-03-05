Home Opinions

There’s nothing to kid about adulthood

Ideas for this week’s column: The magical ability my children’s socks possess to go into the washing machine as a pair, but emerge single.

Published: 05th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : Ideas for this week’s column: The magical ability my children’s socks possess to go into the washing machine as a pair, but emerge single. The fact that my eight-year-old refuses to eat noodles because he thinks he will get Coronavirus. How I can sit down and talk to my 12-year-old about CAA-NRC, Section 370, fake news, menstruation taboos and mental health, but I cannot quite bring myself to tell him about what is happening in his nation’s capital. Let’s go with the last one.  

Is it my innate desire to protect him and his innocence? Is it cowardice? I don’t want to be the one to tell him how truly vicious humans can turn. Perhaps it is because I can’t even find the words to begin to articulate to him that the very people who are meant to protect the citizens of this country are doing the exact opposite? It’s not that he won’t understand politically-motivated and religion-based violence. He’s seen A Beautiful Life. We’ve read When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit. We discussed what religious persecution is. Was I able to do it because it was in the past? In a country that was not mine? By a government that was not mine? The words stick in my throat now. 

But children have a way of finding things out. He comes home and asks me if some of his friends will have to leave the country now. He overhears snatches of a conversation with my sister. The little that he hears is enough to make him distraught. ‘Why? Why would anyone do that?’ he asks. I shake my head helplessly. ‘I don’t know.’ All the parenting books say that when your child asks you ‘Why?’ don’t shoo them away even if you don’t know the answer. Say, let’s find out together. But I’m not yet ready to set off on this particular journey of learning with him. 

A few weeks ago, I did a storytelling session at a school in Bengaluru. When the photos were posted on social media, a friend messaged me and said, ‘So sad, they will all grow up to be brainwashed into hating Hindus.’ You see, the children in the school were Muslim. To see them and not be able to see their innocence. The curiosity. Their sweetness. Instead, to see only what we have been told they will grow up to be. I sent the same friend an image of young teens walking the streets of the capital with sticks in their hand, part of an angry mob. I asked her who she thought had brainwashed them into hating Muslims. She blocked me on Facebook soon after. 

Some will say on reading this that 12 is too young to know about these things. Why burden your child with the politics of hate? But some children don’t have the luxury of choosing what they are burdened with. Like 11-year-old Kushi who saw her father beaten to death by a mob, fell at their feet and pleaded ‘Don’t kill my father’. All children deserve to be protected from the ugliness that is there in the world of ‘grown-ups’. Not just some of them. 

Menaka Raman @menakaraman

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp