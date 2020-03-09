Home Opinions

Adapt to live, fight tomorrow

For veterans at the markets, there may be opportunities, but the risk is high for newbies.

Published: 09th March 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

Those who survive are not the most intelligent or strongest. They adapt. In a letter to company founders last week, Sequoia, a global venture capital firm, flagged a quote from Charles Darwin, the legendary biologist. It is an alert on the situation the world faces and a guideline from experience on ways to navigate it. The last time the bank sent out such an email to founders of businesses it invests in was in 2008, during the global financial crisis.

India’s financial markets are witnessing an onslaught of the local and foreign selloff. The COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic is tapping new people in countries far away from China. The number of infections is rising in India too. Meetings, gatherings, conferences, business events, travel for business and leisure are all getting rescheduled, cancelled or postponed.

All of that would hurt economic activity everywhere. Indian companies are not protected from the imminent slowdown. To add to that, any prolonged illness among people would dramatically hurt the supply of goods and services. China is the world’s factory.

However, if the global supply chain remains affected, the world would witness supply shocks. Prices of goods could rise due to shortages. Everything goes into a tailspin, and it turns out to be a long and tough recovery.

As businesses strive to navigate the crisis world over, quick response on personal finance could save you from any future erosion of wealth. If you are already familiar with the diversification of assets, let us hope you have implemented it.

If you are not, it is high time you read up and take action. The volatility in financial markets is not for the faint-hearted. It is very easy to tell people to be prudent and not put money in one basket. However, it is not easy to absorb the situation if you see the value of money get eroded rapidly.

Double whammy

India’s stock markets are going through a nasty phase too. If you are a shareholder or bondholder in Yes Bank, you need a strong will to hang in there. The Reserve Bank of India action over the weekend to supersede the board and put the bank on a ‘moratorium’ under powers given to it, shows that the government will take care of depositors.

The cascading impact of this action is felt across the banking sector. Those banks that have a lot of bad or suspicious loans would take a beating. The State Bank of India, the largest public sector bank, has witnessed a selloff in share prices. It is taking over the troubled Yes bank. The entire financial system witnesses a contagion. It spreads across even unrelated businesses.

What to do

If you are new to the world of investing, do not try any new investments. It is highly unlikely that you would get any objective advice. Stay in touch with your financial advisor and ask questions. Read up as much as possible related to the present situation. A fundamental lesson from the Yes Bank crisis is that financial learning has no boundaries.

You cannot hide behind the cover, not knowing finance or being not interested in it. If there is news about your bank, your stockbroker, the insurance company you have bought a policy from, or any other institution where you are a customer or a shareholder. It may be a good idea to read the information on these organisations and not wait for your financial advisor to tell you.

Financial markets move in cycles. World markets have witnessed a dramatic rally over the past 10 years. India’s stock markets have moved in tandem. A sharp rally in asset prices leads to market values running ahead of fundamentals.

The pandemic situation is just an excuse to correct. Most analysts at the World Bank, IMF and other institutions predict a slow recovery from past experiences.For seasoned investors, many are perhaps waiting in the wings for the volatility to subside and move in.

When asset prices fall sharply, they get attractive from a valuation standpoint. Those who research financial markets regularly, there could be opportunities.It is no time to be a hero for those who are new to investing. It may be enough to survive the fall by maintaining the status quo and staying invested. (The writer is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

A contagion in the banks

The cascading impact of the Yes Bank crisis is felt across the banking sector. Those banks that have a lot of bad or suspicious loans would take a beating. The entire financial system witnesses a contagion. It spreads across even unrelated businesses.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Economy
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp