FTCCI welcomes impetus to industries

The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is very glad that more than Rs 3,000 crore has been given for industries. We especially welcome the industrial incentives to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1,998 crore for industrial growth.

Industry bodies were asking the government to request banks to allow overdraft. However, that could not materialise. The FTCCI also has been asking for allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the last two years. Although it is a little lesser than what we had requested, this incentive will bring huge relief to all units awaiting release of sanctions. We are happy that the State government has given due consideration to our request.

Apart from that we appreciate the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for completion of projects in Greater Hyderabad city limits including the DPR proposed for Metro rail between Patancheruvu to Lakdikapul and RGIA to Raidurgam. The introduction of municipal building permits TS-bPASS is also a welcome step.

(The writer is senior vice president at FTCCI.)