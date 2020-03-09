Home Opinions

FTCCI welcomes impetus to industries

Industry bodies were asking the government to request banks to allow overdraft. However, that could not materialise.

The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is very glad that more than Rs 3,000 crore has been given for industries. We especially welcome the industrial incentives to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1,998 crore for industrial growth. 

Apart from that we appreciate the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for completion of projects in Greater Hyderabad city limits including the DPR proposed for Metro rail between Patancheruvu to Lakdikapul and RGIA to Raidurgam. The introduction of municipal building permits TS-bPASS is also a welcome step. 

(The writer is senior vice president at FTCCI.)

