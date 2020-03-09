Home Opinions

Heartening to see the Budget focus on social welfare

Other than probably skills support, it is good to see the budget address key issues such as infrastructure. 

Published: 09th March 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy presenting budget for the year 2020-21 at Legislative Council in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

It is a good sign that in recent years budgets concentrate more on social impact rather than on business. With more liberal regulatory environment, the need for policy promulgation necessary for businesses is very minimal. Other than probably skills support, it is good to see the budget address key issues such as infrastructure. 

The plan for spending Rs 10,000 crore for Hyderabad is also good. While the infra in the city is better than in other cities, we still have our needs. The Rs 10,000 crore allocation for power is very inward looking. Keeping with the times, Rs 700 crore allocation for environment is also heartening. 

The Rs 6,000 crore for public health holds a lot of promise to leverage technology and artificial intelligence to improve health care. Other than these, the budget is mostly social. IT industry can flourish in the present industry friendly environment.

(The writer is professor at IIIT-Hyderabad and HYSEA member.)

TAGS
Social Welfare Telanagna Budget
