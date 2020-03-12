STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perfect skin: attainable or torture device? 

Let’s dial it back to a decade ago; when I was 15, and felt more insecure and isolated in my skin than ever before.

Let’s dial it back to a decade ago; when I was 15, and felt more insecure and isolated in my skin than ever before. It was the summer of 2005, and the town where I grew up was experiencing hellishly hot weather. My cousins spent sweltering days floating in swimming pools, but I was in the midst of a massive flair-up. So I spent the summer holed up inside, resenting my face and what the chlorinated water did to it. Solo pity parties were also a regularly scheduled activity.

Lately, I’ve been looking back at my teen years, trying to think of some bizarre things I’ve done to get good skin. From making an iced cucumber mask (giving myself a brain freeze) to the time I used so much toothpaste on my spots that it congealed into my hairline and turned into a hardened mess — it has been a journey.  Which brings me to my point: how far would you go for good skin? Is perfect skin attainable or merely a torture device? What I honestly do not understand is the inane advice everyone hands out if you have acne, and the brusque manner in which its done. “Moisturising worked for me. The secret is coconut oil. Eat your greens. Drink four gallons of water. Just wash your face!” 

It’s the things we are told to give up to achieve good skin: direct sunlight, sugar, gluten, dairy, caffeine, pillows, alcohol. Don’t enjoy anything! Trade these in for applying the right goop on your face: sunscreens and serums. Followed religiously, you’ll be rewarded with the glow of the youthful. There is a sleight of hand in most of this advice: that it usually comes from the wealthy. Those who have access to the best products, treatments and medical care; completely negating the actual cost of delicate tinkering with your facial chemistry.

It’s a moral halo around ‘good skin’ which ignores dermatologists, aestheticians and people behind the beauty counters at Sephora. You can drink as much water and wear as much sunscreen as you want: but is the most effective skin-care trick is being rich?  An article by Elle Magazine in 2016 spoke to 17 Victoria’s Secret models, out of which eight spoke about great lifestyle habits, while the others about drugstore pore strips. None of them mentioned Mzia Shiman, the doctor tending to their perfect skins. None of them mentioned products, antibiotics, more products, more antibiotics and facials starting at $200.

I like the sun on my face. I like full-fat ice cream, a few glasses of wine and I certainly enjoy my greens and drink enough water. Good skin is dependent on so many things. It took years for me to realise what those things are and come to terms with the fact that “bad” skin is not something anyone should feel pressured to hide. Your breakouts don’t define you, and to anyone out there who feels embarrassed or ashamed by it, I feel you. It gets better.

Saumya R Chawla  @pixie.secrets @pixie.secrets

