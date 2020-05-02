STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Whose work is it anyway?

I’m merely sharing how the lockdown has affected women like me.

Published: 02nd May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

When I shared last week’s Mothership column on social media, a friend asked, ‘Is it really that bad?’ I had to pause and ask myself, ‘Is it really that bad?’ And yes, I decided, it is pretty bad. I’d like to point out here that I am aware that there are thousands of people impacted by this pandemic in ways that I cannot even begin to fathom. I do realise that none of my anxieties, angst and exhaustion will ever compare to theirs. I am not attempting to do that.

I’m merely sharing how the lockdown has affected women like me. Heteronormative, married women who work outside home and apart from their husband and children have no other support during this time. Women who have until now depended tremendously on other women in order to function — mothers, maushis, didis and akkas. Women who suddenly find themselves doing it all. Not having it all, but doing it all. Cooking, cleaning, working, scheduling Zoom classes around Zoom conference calls, taking care of our children… and laughably trying to take care of ourselves too.

‘Well, where are the men?’ I hear some of you ask. Yes, they are here. They are doing their best too, I suppose. But the truth is that — that will never be enough. One’s partner may do the dishes, walk the dog and load the washing machine, but men do not take on the mental load of running a home. Neither do they feel the guilt that women do. Here’s my guilt, dear reader. That during this lockdown, I am being a terrible mother. That my children are spending most of their day in front of screens because I need to get work done. That their peers are learning Mandarin on Duolingo or geography from David Attenborough, when they learned how to set fire to zombies on Minecraft.

And suspect that there are other women out there who feel this guilt too. Women who feel that no matter how early they wake up in the day, or how much they lower their standards around what a meal is, they are somehow not doing enough. Not being enough. Not doing enough to help others. Not enjoying the lockdown enough. Not having enough Zoom parties with friends across the world. Women are shouldering more of the unpaid labour while they continue to do the paid labour during this lockdown. Often, at the cost of the paid labour. Caroline Kitchener, a writer who covers gender for the Washington Post, shared a Twitter thread last week on how editors of academic journals are noticing a trend: “Women — who shoulder more family responsibility — seem to be submitting fewer papers than usual. There is some evidence that men are submitting *more.*”

The thread went on to share how male academics were found tweeting that they were finding more time to write. On an online group I’m part of, a woman shared despondently that her husband wanted her to take on his ‘child care share’ for the day so he could do “real work”. Another friend said that if she heard one more male colleague declare how much more thinking he was getting done during the lockdown, she would scream. As lockdown restrictions ease and maybe online school starts I wonder if it is women who will scale back their hours, commitments and ambitions to juggle life and work. I have a sinking feel it will.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp