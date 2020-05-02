Whose work is it anyway?

MENAKA RAMAN By

When I shared last week’s Mothership column on social media, a friend asked, ‘Is it really that bad?’ I had to pause and ask myself, ‘Is it really that bad?’ And yes, I decided, it is pretty bad. I’d like to point out here that I am aware that there are thousands of people impacted by this pandemic in ways that I cannot even begin to fathom. I do realise that none of my anxieties, angst and exhaustion will ever compare to theirs. I am not attempting to do that.

I’m merely sharing how the lockdown has affected women like me. Heteronormative, married women who work outside home and apart from their husband and children have no other support during this time. Women who have until now depended tremendously on other women in order to function — mothers, maushis, didis and akkas. Women who suddenly find themselves doing it all. Not having it all, but doing it all. Cooking, cleaning, working, scheduling Zoom classes around Zoom conference calls, taking care of our children… and laughably trying to take care of ourselves too.

‘Well, where are the men?’ I hear some of you ask. Yes, they are here. They are doing their best too, I suppose. But the truth is that — that will never be enough. One’s partner may do the dishes, walk the dog and load the washing machine, but men do not take on the mental load of running a home. Neither do they feel the guilt that women do. Here’s my guilt, dear reader. That during this lockdown, I am being a terrible mother. That my children are spending most of their day in front of screens because I need to get work done. That their peers are learning Mandarin on Duolingo or geography from David Attenborough, when they learned how to set fire to zombies on Minecraft.

And suspect that there are other women out there who feel this guilt too. Women who feel that no matter how early they wake up in the day, or how much they lower their standards around what a meal is, they are somehow not doing enough. Not being enough. Not doing enough to help others. Not enjoying the lockdown enough. Not having enough Zoom parties with friends across the world. Women are shouldering more of the unpaid labour while they continue to do the paid labour during this lockdown. Often, at the cost of the paid labour. Caroline Kitchener, a writer who covers gender for the Washington Post, shared a Twitter thread last week on how editors of academic journals are noticing a trend: “Women — who shoulder more family responsibility — seem to be submitting fewer papers than usual. There is some evidence that men are submitting *more.*”

The thread went on to share how male academics were found tweeting that they were finding more time to write. On an online group I’m part of, a woman shared despondently that her husband wanted her to take on his ‘child care share’ for the day so he could do “real work”. Another friend said that if she heard one more male colleague declare how much more thinking he was getting done during the lockdown, she would scream. As lockdown restrictions ease and maybe online school starts I wonder if it is women who will scale back their hours, commitments and ambitions to juggle life and work. I have a sinking feel it will.